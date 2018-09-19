ST. LOUIS — University of Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson entered the offseason well aware the pieces of the puzzle were going to be much different when it came to assembling his 2018-19 men’s basketball team.
Last week, his options expanded.
As returning Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman team selection Tywhon Pickford recovers from an injury setback, Pepperdine transfer Trae Berhow is poised to make an immediate impact. UNI found out last week that Berhow received a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible to compete this upcoming season.
The Watertown, Minn., native transferred from Pepperdine after averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds his freshman season. A culmination of events led to Berhow’s decision to move back to the Midwest and attend UNI.
Pepperdine coach Marty Wilson was fired toward the end of Berhow’s first season. Trae and his mom, Nicole Berhow, who moved out to California with him, were also looking to return closer to home with Nicole’s father battling health issues.
“Ben Messerli, our head compliance guy, did a great job,” Jacobson said, addressing the hardship waiver. “He put together all the information from Trae and his family. Pepperdine was really good in terms of getting the information to our compliance people on time so they could put all of it together and get it into the NCAA.”
Berhow, a versatile 6-foot-5 guard, will fill a similar role that Pickford has occupied. Pickford has been out since the end of May with a dislocated ankle. Two weeks ago, a stress fracture showed up in his foot that will cost him another six weeks of court time.
“With Tywhon being out right now, he’s the perfect player to come in,” UNI junior Isaiah Brown said of Berhow. “They’re both active on the boards, they can both shoot it.”
Jacobson pointed out that Berhow is a talented shooter and defender, big enough to play anywhere from an undersized power forward down to off-guard. His outgoing personality also brings a lot to the team.
“Trae Berhow has got a big personality, and him being eligible is going to help us that way,” Jacobson said. “I’ve been very impressed with these guys. We’ve got a competitive group.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.