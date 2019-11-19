CEDAR FALLS -- Trae Berhow now has a school basketball record to his name.
Perhaps next on the University of Northern Iowa hot-handed junior’s agenda is a game of H-O-R-S-E with former teammate and current assistant Miles Wentzien.
Berhow matched UNI’s single-game record with eight 3-pointers Tuesday night during an 87-67 win over Tennessee-Martin inside the McLeod Center.
“H-O-R-S-E shooting,” Berhow said, assessing what came to his mind after knocking down 8 of 11 attempts from 3-point range and finishing with 36 points.
While Berhow admits he has never beat his nemesis Wentzien in a game of H-O-R-S-E -- often falling into an early deficit on mid-range jumpers -- this night belonged to the talented spot-up shooter who transferred from Pepperdine prior to last season.
Berhow shot 13 of 17 from the field. He just missed a ninth 3-pointer when officials ruled his foot was on the new men’s line during a corner swish late in the second half. That left Berhow tied with former Panther greats Paul Jesperson and Cam Johnson's shared record of eight.
Sharing was a major component to UNI's offensive success.
UNI (5-0) set the tone early when point guard AJ Green knocked down 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, giving the Panthers a 9-8 lead they never relinquished. Green then facilitated, more than doubling his previous career high with nine assists versus two turnovers.
“When AJ is driving and dishing like that, it’s hard to guard,” Berhow said. “He came out hitting three 3s. They started going up on him. He started ball-faking and facilitating and spreading it out to everybody. … He gave us the easy shots and put us in position to win the game.”
On display throughout this game, in which the Panthers converted 16 of 34 attempts from 3-point range and shot 59.3 percent from the field, was an offense that demonstrated an ability to adapt. UNI’s plan on Saturday centered around exploiting a mismatch inside, while UT-Martin (2-3) often forced the Panthers to beat them from the perimeter.
You have free articles remaining.
“We knew coming into it if we really moved the ball and just stayed poised on offense, attacking the lane, coming with two feet, ball faking, they’d all collapse and we’d just have to find shooters,” Green said. “Making the extra pass, I think we did that all night.”
In total, UNI’s 20 assists were a high for the European-style offense that was implemented prior to last season. Green finished with 14 points. Isaiah Brown added 11 points and four assists, and center Austin Phyfe finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
“I really believe in our guys,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “I believe in their work ethic, I believe in their abilities. We’ve got good players.
“That’s a great thing about this offense. No matter how you’re being defended, when you gain a good enough understanding of what you’re looking for, tonight we saw what the offense is capable of, and I’ve got a ton of confidence in our guys.”
Offensive efficiency and fluid ball movement allowed UNI to score more than 40 points in each half and stay one step ahead of a UT-Martin offense that was led by Parker Stewart’s 22 points and four 3-pointers. The Skyhawks hit 41.5 percent of their field-goal attempts and shot 14 of 17 from the line.
Three of Berhow’s 3-pointers came over a four-minute stretch midway through the second half when UNI outscored the Skyhawks 18-5 to take a 77-58 lead and put the game away.
“He’s worked a lot on all facets of his game,” Jacobson said, assessing Berhow’s performance that finished four back of the school single-game scoring mark. “He’s a totally different basketball player than he was a year ago at this time. I give him a ton of credit for that. He spent a lot of time in the gym and it’s fun to see him have this kind of night.”
After challenging his players to improve decision-making and passing early this week, Jacobson couldn’t have been more pleased with how his team responded.
“It isn’t fun for any of us to get outside of our comfort zone,” Jacobson said. “We all like to do the things we’re most confident in. Changing, sometimes that’s hard. So when guys make a step forward like we did with our decision-making and passing from Saturday until tonight, that’s a great step for us. As you go through the season, you need to see it happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.