College Men’s Basketball: Bears out-physical UNI

CEDAR FALLS — The youthful Northern Iowa Panthers received a strong taste of the physical road ahead as (6-7) Missouri State topped UNI 79-67 in the resumption of Missouri Valley Conference action.

The Bears did not shy away from a more physical style of play as they muddied the lane and limited UNI’s quality chances while forcing 15 turnovers. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson described the game as a quality example of the conference slate awaiting his squad.

“It is part of a long season—It is part of conference play where this happens,” Jacobson said. “Now, you have a great opportunity to find out what kind of team you want to be, find out where you are at individually. There were some plays tonight where guys just bumped us, bumped us and laid it in. That is not going to work.”

Through the first 12 minutes of action, the Panthers showed no signs of their coming struggles on the offensive end.

UNI made four of its first five field goal attempts as the Bears and Panthers went shot-for-shot leading up to the first media timeout.

Out of the timeout, Missouri State guard Kendle Moore and forward Dalen Ridgnal put the Bears ahead 17-11 with a pair of three-pointers.

UNI responded with a 7-0 run powered by five points from forward Drew Daniel to take an 18-17 lead, but a layup by Jonathan Mogbo gave Missouri State the lead at the second media timeout.

At the under-8 media timeout, the Bears remained in front by one as neither team managed to separate with the Bears missing just four attempts while UNI suffered only three misfires.

However, over the final eight minutes of the half, Missouri State took control of the contest, forcing four UNI turnovers and outscoring the Panthers 17-4. Meanwhile, Missouri State continued its high-octane offensive output, shooting 7-of-11 in the final eight minutes including 3-of-6 from the perimeter.

An uptick in physicality by the Bears appeared to be the reason for UNI’s struggles on the offensive end as the Panthers looked uncomfortable and out of rhythm to end the half. However, according to Jacobson, UNI’s downturn in offensive production and lack of consistency was not a product of an adjustment by Missouri State.

“You are going to have to continually make some really good individual plays to get to the right spots against Missouri State,” Jacobson said. “If you handle it well enough, you are going to have some of those opportunities. Whether they wore into us a little bit—it is 10 minutes in that should not be the case. It felt like a guy or two got sped up a little bit. We had the opportunities. We did not make the next pass or the next read that we have to make.”

A three-pointer from Bowen Born in the waning seconds of the half allowed UNI to cut the Bears’ lead to 40-29 at halftime.

However, the numbers told the story of the Bears’ domination through the first 20 minutes. Missouri State outrebounded the Panthers 12-7 and forced 11 UNI turnovers while shooting 60.7% from the field and 60% from three-point land.

Missouri State continued to out-physical the Panthers in the second half, forcing three timeouts and holding UNI to just a 28.6% shooting clip in the first 10 minutes.

Missouri State punctuated their dominance with just under nine minutes remaining in regulation.

Forward Chance Moore sent back a Tytan Anderson dunk attempt which sprang a fast break opportunity for the Bears. After a missed three-pointer by Moore, Mogbo corralled an offensive rebound and found Dalen Ridgnal on the wing. Ridgnal drilled a contested three-point jumper to put the Bears ahead 64-42 and take the air out of the McLeod Center.

The Bears’ 22-point lead proved insurmountable as the Panthers managed to outscore Missouri State 25-18 down the stretch, but fell 79-67.

Born ended the night as the Panthers leading scorer with 23 points while Anderson added 15 and Duax contributed 10.

As a team, UNI shot 47.3% from the field, buy only 28.6% from three-point range while allowing Missouri State to score at an efficient 54.7% field goal percentage.

For the Bears, Ridgnal posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds while four other players finished in double figures.

Born cited the Panthers turnover struggles as the factor which swung the game in Missouri State’s favor.

“Our turnovers hurt us,” Born said. “To start the game, we did a pretty good job. Late there in the first half, we had a couple of them that led to some easy buckets and throughout the second half as well. That really hurt us. I felt like our offense was not too bad…I think it was really just our turnovers.”

Following the loss, Jacobson said the Panthers know they can play better and need to play better when asked what the mentality of his team was moving forward.

“We are going to have to get a little bit stronger,” Jacobson said. “We are going to have to be a little bit tougher. We are going to have a little bit more of an edge to us to compete against these types of teams in league play…We will take a positive approach to it.”

Missouri State 79, Northern Iowa 67 MISSOURI STATE (6-7, 2-1) – Jonathan Mogbo 5-9 0-0 10, James Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Dalen Ridgnal 8-13 0-0 24, Damien Mayo Jr. 6-7 0-2 13, Raphe Ayres 0-1 0-0 0, Kendle Moore 4-10 4-4 15, Donovan Clay 1-3 2-2 4, Chance Moore 5-10 1-2 13, Alston Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 10-14 79. NORTHERN IOWA (5-8, 1-2) – Michael Duax 5-12 0-1 10, James Betz 2-3 0-0 4, Trey Campbell 1-4 0-0 2, Bowen Born 7-12 4-5 23, Tytan Anderson 5-9 5-6 15, Cole Henry 3-6 0-2 6, Landon Wolf 0-4 0-0 0, Drew Daniel 2-4 0-0 5, Derek Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0, Ege Peksari 1-1 0-0 2, Chase Courbat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 9-14 67. MOST;40;39 – 79 UNI;29;38 – 67 3-point goals – Missouri State 11-24 (Mayo 1-1, Ridgnal 5-9, Ch. Moore 2-6, Ke. Moore 3-7, Clay 0-1), UNI 6-21 (Born 5-8, Duax 0-3, Anderson 0-1, Betz 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Wolf 0-3, Daniel 1-2). Rebounds – Missouri State 29 (Ridgnal 11), UNI 30 (Anderson 6). Assists – Missouri State 14 (Clay, Mogbo 4), UNI 11 (Campbell 3). Turnovers – Missouri State 11 (Four tied with 2), UNI 15 (Campbell 4). Total fouls – Missouri State 12, UNI 13. Fouled out – Duax.