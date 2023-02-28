ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The Missouri Valley Conference continued its announcements of the league’s yearly awards with the reveal of the All-Bench and Most-Improved teams, Tuesday.

Northern Iowa sophomore forward Tytan Anderson earned MVC Most-Improved Team honors and was named the Most-Improved team captain.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson described the honor as well-deserved as Anderson waited behind Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford for two seasons before erupting in the 2022-23 season.

"He put in a lot of work," Jacobson said. "It certainly required some patience on Tytan's part because as we have seen this year—and we saw it at practice—he was ready to play more minutes last year...[I] love everything that he is about. To see him have the year that he has had this year is just awesome."

One of two underclassmen to land on the team, the Eldridge product started all 30 games for the Panthers in his third season in Cedar Falls.

Anderson took advantage of his first season in the starting lineup with 12.6 points per game and 8.8 rebounds. His scoring figure ranked 16th in the MVC while he led all players in rebounding during the 2022-23 campaign, beating Bradley star forward Rienk Mast by .8 rebounds per game.

Anderson also led the league with the most double-double performances with 11—six of which occurred during conference play.

A force on the court all season for the Panthers, Anderson showed immense growth from his freshman season a year ago in which he averaged just 1.7 points and 2 rebounds per game.

Redshirt freshman guard Landon Wolf also received All-Conference honors as a member of the MVC All-Bench team.

Wolf averaged 7.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 24 minutes per game in his first season in the Panthers’ rotation. A threat from the perimeter, the Cedar Falls product averaged 1.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from three-point range.

The freshman once led UNI in scoring with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 3-of-7 from three in the regular season finale against Belmont.

2023 Missouri Valley Conference Honors All-Bench Team: Ja’Shon Henry (Bradley)*, Sardaar Calhoun (Drake), Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Belmont), Chance Moore (Missouri State), Landon Wolf (UNI) Most-Improved Team: Tytan Anderson (UNI)*, Darnell Brodie (Drake), Ben Krikke (Valparaiso), Malevy Leons (Bradley), Zek Montgomery (Bradley) * - denotes team captain