CEDAR FALLS — Will Hornseth’s first word was “ball.”

“I have always had a ball in my hands,” Will said. “I have always been shooting on hoops wherever I could find them. I fell in love with the sport. I love competing. I love the guys, the coaches…It is just a great team sport. I could not imagine myself not playing it.”

Now, 17 years later, the 6-foot-8 forward enters his senior season at De Pere High School as one of the top high school basketball prospects in Wisconsin for the class of 2024.

Hornseth averaged 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while leading De Pere to an undefeated, 30-0 record and a state title as a junior.

Hornseth’s recruitment started when he received his first offer from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay at the beginning of his sophomore year.

From that moment, Will said he knew it would be a completely new experience for him.

“It is definitely something unique that not a lot of people can say they have been through,” Will said. “But, I certainly enjoyed the whole experience. I enjoyed getting to talk to a plethora of coaches and getting to know different schools.

On Thursday, Hornesth ended his recruitment and announced his commitment to Northern Iowa over offers from Toledo, St. Thomas, Illinois State and UW-Green Bay.

Hornseth said he picked UNI because he made a strong connection with the entire Panther coaching staff over the course of his recruitment which included an unofficial and official visit to Cedar Falls.

“When it came down to it, I had a lot of great options from a lot of good schools,” Will said. “But, Northern Iowa was the fit for me.”

“Everything just fell into place. I am like, 'Why would I not go to the school where I can see myself playing?’”

Shortly following his announcement, Will’s mother, Betsy, praised the decision—and the Panthers’ staff—on Twitter with a statement of her own.

“While I can’t say that I enjoyed the recruiting process, I can certainly say that I met the most amazing people and got to see some spectacular things,” Betsy wrote. “…The school that Will has selected exemplifies the characteristics I want in my child and my child’s mentors…I am confident that Will is going to soar at the University of Northern lowa. We are so lucky to have these people in our lives.”

Betsy expanded on her comments during an interview with The Courier, explaining that she did not enjoy the process for a number of positive reasons. She also noted that she speaks for herself and Will’s father, Brett, in praising his decision.

“If I said I did not love it, it was because it was heart-wrenching,” Betsy said. “It was just really hard. There were wonderful people we met along the way. It was super emotional for Brett and I—not only watching Will going through it, but also see him growing up.

“I am so proud of him for a multitude of reasons…but, I am proud that he made a choice that felt right in every way. The coaches at UNI are just the best of the best. They are just the best people you could ever want to meet. So, I am proud of Will for going with what felt right to him and felt right to us too.”

With two parents who played college basketball—Brett played at the University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point and Betsy played at the University of Milwaukee—Hornseth has basketball in his DNA.

However, according to Betsy, Will took his love for basketball to a level beyond that of his parents.

“We both liked basketball and played it, but not at the level he does,” Betsy said. “What is interesting about Will is that people would ask, ‘Did you make him go out and shoot?’ or ‘Did you make him practice?’ We never once made him play. It has always been his choice.

“He has siblings who never touched a basketball and have no desire to, so that was not our aim with him to make him play basketball. He just found a sport and fell in love with it.”

Hornseth said his passion for the game manifests differently than most and described his demeanor on the court as different than most. He said that Panthers fans will learn quickly that he is a “little goofy” on the court once he arrives in Cedar Falls.

“I like to smile a lot,” Will said. “Unless I get a little frustrated then it is like—boom, game face on. But, people sometimes do not think I am being serious because I am smiling, but I am dead serious. I am trying to win the game.

“I will work hard. I will hustle. But, I will be cracking smiles and, maybe, flash a little thumbs up.”