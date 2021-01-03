College basketball: UNI's late rally comes up short as Evansville secures a series sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Northern Iowa’s basketball team boarded a plane home from its first extended Missouri Valley Conference road trip Sunday night with plenty of distance remaining to be covered.
Evansville looked like the more confident and comfortable team on both ends of the floor as it held off a late rally in game two to complete a weekend series sweep with a 70-64 victory over the Panthers.
The Aces (5-5, 3-1 MVC) have now won three games in a row during league play for the first time since the 2017-18 season, turning the page from last year’s winless finish against conference foes.
Junior reserve Shamar Givance scored an efficient 22 points off the bench on 6 of 9 shooting with three 3-pointers to lead the Aces. Evansville center Evan Kuhlman answered Trae Berhow’s 3-pointers that made it a one-possession game late with a pair of 3-pointers of his own as part of a 14-point effort for a team that hit 12 perimeter shots.
“Evansville does a great job of running their stuff at both ends,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Their organization is good. They stick to their stuff. They make very few mistakes, so there’s a lot for us to learn from these two games.”
A UNI team (2-6, 1-3) that appeared to have begun to turn a corner without injured star guard AJ Green during last weekend’s game-two win over Missouri State highlighted by defensive energy and fluid ball movement, didn’t have that same edge to start the opener of this series.
Then in Sunday’s rematch, Jacobson felt offensive execution was lacking.
UNI went scoreless for two separate stretches of five minutes in the opening half and trailed by as many as 12 points prior to intermission. The Panthers’ coach pointed out that Evansville made an adjustment and went under some handoffs and pin downs to prevent penetration.
When UNI was able to get downhill, the Panthers didn’t execute.
“We needed to work to get to a second action,” Jacobson said. “It felt like we settled for some stuff. Then we missed four layups where we did turn the corner.
“One of the things we talked about was coming to a two-foot stop and showing the basketball and either getting fouled or laying it in when they flew by us. We didn’t do that until the fifth time when we had a layup when Nate (Heise) got to that jump stop.”
A UNI team that led for just under five of the 80 minutes of game time this weekend, saw its deficit climb to 16 points when Givance hit a pair of free throws off a rare Jacobson technical foul and then knocked down the 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
Center Austin Phyfe, who finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, helped the Panthers get that deficit back under 10 on a hook shot with 8:37 remaining.
Berhow, who had been benched through a large stretch of the second half, re-entered the game with five minutes to play and made his presence known with a pair of 3-pointers that cut UNI’s deficit to three twice. Kuhlman, however, was left open at the top of the key and came up with the timely answers to help Evansville prevail.
“Trae came in and hit a couple shots and then we were in position to win a basketball game,” Jacobson said. “Those points were important for us.
“We got drug away from Kuhlman a couple times (defensively) that really cost us, especially those two at the end of the game.”
UNI returns home early next week for a Sunday-Monday series against a Bradley team that has yet to play a league game due to COVID-19 protocol.
Evansville 70, UNI 64
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Heise 35 4-6 0-0 3 1 2 9
Berhow 25 4-12 0-0 7 0 3 11
Born 27 2-8 1-2 4 1 0 7
Pickford 31 2-5 5-5 4 2 2 9
Phyfe 32 9-14 1-3 10 3 3 19
Henry 2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0
Mar 8 1-2 0-0 2 0 0 2
Gauger 5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Betz 6 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0
Carter 29 3-8 0-0 3 0 0 7
Totals 200 25-57 7-10 35 7 10 64
Evansville Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Kuhlman 29 5-9 0-0 5 0 1 14
Levitch 35 1-7 0-0 2 1 1 3
Newton 35 5-7 0-0 6 5 2 11
Frederiking 33 2-9 1-2 3 1 0 7
Givance 29 6-9 7-8 2 3 4 22
Enaruna 13 2-3 0-0 3 1 1 4
Curtis 26 3-8 2-4 6 1 1 9
Totals 200 24-52 10-14 29 12 10 70
Halftime: Evansville 35, UNI 25. 3-point goals – UNI 7-18 (Heise 1-2, Berhow 3-5, Born 2-6, Betz 0-1, Carter 1-4), Evansville 12-32 (Kuhlman 4-6, Levitch 1-6, Newton 1-3, Frederking 2-8, Givance 3-4, Curtis 1-5). Blocks – UNI 2 (Pickford, Phyfe), Evansville 1 (Kuhlman). Turnovers – UNI 10 (Berhow 4), Evansville 8 (Givance 3). Steals – UNI 3 (three at 1), Evansville 4 (four at 1).