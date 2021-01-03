College basketball: UNI's late rally comes up short as Evansville secures a series sweep

Then in Sunday’s rematch, Jacobson felt offensive execution was lacking.

UNI went scoreless for two separate stretches of five minutes in the opening half and trailed by as many as 12 points prior to intermission. The Panthers’ coach pointed out that Evansville made an adjustment and went under some handoffs and pin downs to prevent penetration.

When UNI was able to get downhill, the Panthers didn’t execute.

“We needed to work to get to a second action,” Jacobson said. “It felt like we settled for some stuff. Then we missed four layups where we did turn the corner.

“One of the things we talked about was coming to a two-foot stop and showing the basketball and either getting fouled or laying it in when they flew by us. We didn’t do that until the fifth time when we had a layup when Nate (Heise) got to that jump stop.”

A UNI team that led for just under five of the 80 minutes of game time this weekend, saw its deficit climb to 16 points when Givance hit a pair of free throws off a rare Jacobson technical foul and then knocked down the 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.