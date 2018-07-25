CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will be part of the first basketball event at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, which is home for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Panthers will face South Dakota State Saturday, Dec. 1, in the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic. Other games feature St. Thomas against Wisconsin-River Falls and Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 and North Dakota State vs. Drake on Dec. 1.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for our program to play in a unique atmosphere such as the U.S. Bank Stadium,” said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson. “We will also be competing against a terrific opponent, which will add to what should be a great weekend.”
UNI returns 11 players from last season and has added a highly regarded group of newcomers for the coming season.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 through www.ticketmaster.com. The single-day price is $15. Tickets are $35 for a pre-game tailgate party that begins three hours before the first game each day.
Panther Scholarship Club members and men’s basketball season ticket holders will have a chance to request tickets through UNI’s block.
