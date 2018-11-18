ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Northern Iowa had five players score in double figures, and the Panthers needed almost every point Saturday to hold off Eastern Kentucky 90-85 in the consolation bracket of the Paradise Jam.
AJ Green finished with 23 points, Spencer Haldeman 16, Isaiah Brown and Luke McDonnell 13 each and Wyatt Lohaus 12 for the Panthers (2-2), who owned double-digit leads for much of the second half before the Colonels (2-3) stormed back in the final three minutes.
UNI hit five of its first seven shots to get off to a 14-8 start. The second and third of Haldeman’s four first-half 3-pointers stretched the margin to 32-18 with 8:22 on the first-half clock.
Eastern Kentucky whittled its deficit to 41-39 with 2:06 left, but Lohaus buried a 3, McDonnell hit a free throw and Haldeman canned another trey for a 48-39 advantage that settled at 48-42 at halftime.
UNI led 67-55 after Green knocked down a 3 midway through the second half and the Panthers were up 78-63 with 5:41 remaining before the Colonels’ comeback.
Eastern Kentucky got within a point at 84-83 with 1:05 left, but Green’s layup and free throw with :25 to go made it 87-83 and he added three more free throws in the closing seconds.
UNI faces Old Dominion in the tournament’s fifth-place game Monday at 2 p.m.
UNI 90, Eastern Kentucky 85
N. IOWA (2-2) — McDonnell 5-6 2-6 13, I.Brown 3-8 6-7 13, Green 7-16 6-7 23, Lohaus 3-8 4-4 12, Berhow 1-3 3-3 5, Phyfe 1-2 0-0 2, Goldman 1-4 0-0 2, Pickford 1-4 2-2 4, Wentzien 0-0 0-0 0, Haldeman 4-7 4-4 16. Totals 26-58 27-33 90.
E. KENTUCKY (2-3) — Mayo 8-18 8-9 27, Robinson 4-9 3-3 12, Oakley 0-2 0-1 0, Broughton 4-9 1-2 12, Weaver 1-8 2-3 5, Anderson 5-8 1-1 14, T.King 4-6 3-4 12, H.King 1-6 0-0 3, Carmical 0-2 0-0 0, J.Brown 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 18-23 85.
Halftime—N. Iowa 48-42. 3-point goals—N. Iowa 11-27 (Haldeman 4-6, Green 3-9, Lohaus 2-5, McDonnell 1-1, I.Brown 1-2, Berhow 0-1, Phyfe 0-1, Goldman 0-2), E. Kentucky 13-36 (Anderson 3-4, Broughton 3-6, Mayo 3-7, T.King 1-1, Robinson 1-3, H.King 1-4, Weaver 1-7, Carmical 0-2, J.Brown 0-2). Fouled out—Broughton. Rebounds—N. Iowa 30 (Berhow 6), E. Kentucky 36 (Robinson, Oakley, Anderson, Mayo 6). Assists—N. Iowa 15 (I.Brown, McDonnell, Phyfe 4), E. Kentucky 14 (Robinson 6). Total fouls—N. Iowa 19, E. Kentucky 28.
