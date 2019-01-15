CEDAR FALLS – Keep shooting.
That’s the message coaches Greg Lansing and Ben Jacobson have for their top scorers. Indiana State’s Jordan Barnes and UNI’s AJ Green will attempt to break out of recent slumps when the Sycamores (10-6, 2-2 Missouri Valley) make a 7 p.m. Wednesday trip to face the Panthers (7-10, 2-2) inside the McLeod Center.
Barnes, Indiana State’s first-team preseason all-conference combo guard, has made just 25 percent of his field goal attempts and is averaging 9.3 points in four league games. He scored 20.8 per game through the Sycamores’ stellar 8-4 nonconference run, but only four of his last 21 3-point attempts have been on target.
“As hard as he works at it, it’s about to turn the other way real quick,” Lansing said during Monday’s weekly MVC coaches’ teleconference. “It’s not something I’m worried about at all. … His perimeter shooting is the least of my concerns.”
Similar to the junior Barnes, Green is a gym rat tirelessly searching for more consistency. The Panthers’ freshman point guard has made just 7 of 28 3-point attempts since the start of conference play and is coming off a 5-for-18 performance during Sunday’s 57-54 win over Drake.
Green is now shooting 38.4 perfect from the field this season, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game.
“Mid-range jump shots and 3s, those are shots that he’s making at a high percentage every day in practice,” Jacobson said. “He’s done it throughout his high school career and he’s done it this year for us. I know he’s working hard to improve that field goal percentage. … Every time I turn around he’s in working on different parts of his game.”
UNI continues to search for sparks on offense. Pace of play has been dialed back due to a greater emphasis on defense along with managing a shorter bench.
The Panthers are down to an eight-player rotation following Miles Wentzien’s season-ending ACL injury last Tuesday. Forward Biggie Goldman’s lower leg stress reaction is improving, but Jacobson says there’s no indication he’ll be back on the practice floor anytime soon.
Offensively, UNI hasn’t found much in transition and too often good possessions are ending in missed shots. The Panthers were unable to pull away Sunday despite holding Drake scoreless during separate stretches of near nine and six minutes.
“I think the guys are executing better, but we’ve got to find ways to get some more points on the board,” Jacobson said.
With Wentzien unavailable, UNI’s coach noted that Isaiah Brown and Tywhon Pickford may see more minutes together as UNI’s top backcourt defenders and better offensive rebounding options.
Indiana State will challenge the Panthers with a trio of talented guards.
In addition to Barnes, sophomore Tyreke Key is averaging 16.1 points a game and has made 52.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. University of Iowa transfer Christian Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in eight games since becoming eligible.
“Christian is an unselfish guy,” Lansing said. “He’s an instinctive player at both ends of the floor. Christian can play point and it gives Jordan (Barnes) a chance to either get a rest or get off the ball a little bit.”
Added Jacobson, “The versatility of their lineup right now is something that is going to be challenging to deal with.”
HARDSHIP WAIVER: UNI’s compliance office is evaluating its options to see if Wentzien can secure an additional year of eligibility after his season came to a premature end.
“Our compliance office will take a look and see if they can find any precedent,” Jacobson said. “We’ll research it and see if there’s anything out there that we can tie it to and see where it takes us. The rule is cut and dry in terms of number of games and we’re up against it both years in terms of how many games he’s played.”
