College basketball: UNI replacing departed production with youthful talent

CEDAR FALLS — The offseason did not treat the Northern Iowa men’s basketball season kindly.

The Panthers lost nearly 65% of their production from last season as two-time Larry Bird Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year AJ Green went pro, fellow star Noah Carter transferred to Missouri and Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford exhausted their NCAA eligibility.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said the UNI coaching staff likes the way their roster is made up, but could not deny the difference between this squad and his team, last year.

“You can feel the difference in the experience level,” Jacobson said. “We have to spend more time at practice with some more of the fundamental things at the offensive end, some of the fundamental things at the defensive end.”

According to Jacobson, that need to put in extra time should not set off alarm bells as it is “going to be part of the process” with a team as young as the Panthers.

Looking at the Panthers roster, UNI features two upperclassmen--Austin Phyfe, who is currently unavailable, and James Betz--and 13 sophomores or freshmen. Jacobson described his team’s as one of, if not the, youngest he has had during his tenure at UNI.

“Once you get passed Bowen, Nate, Tytan, Cole--a little bit--and James--a little bit--you are talking about guys who have not played a college game,” Jacobson said. “Once we get going and we are rolling eight, nine, ten guys out there, it is going to be as young or the youngest group that we have had from an experience standpoint.”

Despite their relative inexperience, Jacobson does not plan on making any substantial alterations to the Panthers approach on offense.

“We will not make any changes to our base offense,” Jacobson said. “It is going to be the same. It will be the same thing we have done now for three or four years…What we are working on right now is--and it is an every year thing--how do we best put the players in position to be successful? Now, we are learning about that with a new roster.”

While the cupboard may seem bare, the Panthers have a trio of experienced, proven assets returning in sophomores Bowen Born, Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson.

Born features prominently in that group as a former MVC Freshman of the Year in 2020-21 and MVC Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22. The Norwalk-product averaged 9.2 points on an efficient 40.5% shooting percentage in two seasons in Cedar Falls. Jacobson tabbed Born as a leader of the Panthers in 2022-23.

Having worn many hats for the Panthers, Born said he was excited for the season and said to take a bigger role as more of a face of the program.

‘It is a big challenge, but also a challenge that I am ready for,” Born said. “I put in a lot of time getting better not just at basketball, but also my leadership. I have always felt like I am a good leader…I have always been trying to get the best out of whatever role I am thrown into.”

Meanwhile, Heise started all 32 games last season for UNI and posted 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a second-year freshman.

According to Heise, he noticed a shift in his mindset and now sees himself focusing on doing whatever it takes to win.

“It is a big shift from being the youngest starter on the team last year to being one of the older guys,” Heise said. “It shifts on what is important. When you are younger, you are focused on ‘what I can do’ versus, when you are older, you focus on ‘what can I do to help this team.’ That shift in your belief and mindset is the most important thing.”

According to Jacobson, UNI will lean on a core of Born, Anderson and Heise during the 2022-23 season.

“When you think about what our starting lineup is going to be or look like, Bowen, Nate and Tytan will be in that starting lineup,” Jacobson said. “Those three guys have clearly separated themselves.”

In the backcourt, he also expects one of trio of Michael Duax, Landon Wolf or Trey Campbell to step up into a starting role this season with the other two being a “big part” of the Panthers rotation.

The crown jewel of UNI’s recruiting class, Trey Campbell joins the Panthers after an illustrious career at Cedar Falls High School which included four trips to the Class 4A state tournament and two All-State selections.

“Trey has been good,” Jacobson said. “I know what he has done at the offensive end. He has the ability to create some things…he has always been a very efficient scorer. He has always shot around 40% from three, he shot a high percentage from two, he has been a good free throw shooter. Now, he is finding ways to do all of those things at this level.”

In addition to Campbell, Duax and Wolf, freshman Ege Peksari from Izmir, Turkey appears to be in line for early playing time as Jacobson mentioned he would be “in the mix.”

A late addition to the Panthers, UNI brought Peksari in to replace Antwan Kimmons who transferred in April.

“Ege, you can feel his experience,” Jacobson said. “His timing, offensively, the way he plays, thinks about offense, it is at a high level…He has that unique ability to get his teammates really good shots because of his timing and the pace that he plays at.”

Jacobson also added that Peksari will need time to adjust to the style of defense which the Panthers play.

“Defensively, this is very different,” Jacobson said. “They play man-to-man, but they do more switching…Everything we are doing defensively is new for him.”

According to Jacobson, James Betz, redshirt sophomore Cole Henry and Derek Krogmann will compete for the final starting spot at the center position.

There is no denying the fact that a youth movement is in full swing for UNI, but do not count out the Panthers.

“I think there will be plenty of people that will feel like ‘Yeah, they were champs, last year, but they lost a bunch of good players,’” Jacobson said. “That does not mean we will not have somewhat of a target on our backs because we did win it, last year…We love it and everything that comes with it.”