CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has set its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2018-19 season.

Following home exhibition games at the McLeod Center against Wartburg (Oct. 28) and Upper Iowa (Nov. 1), the Panthers begin regular-season play by hosting Bemidji State Nov. 6.

Other non-league home games feature Dubuque (Dec. 8), Grand Canyon (Dec. 19), North Dakota (Dec. 22) and Stony Brook (Dec. 29). The Panthers also play on the road at Texas-Arlington (Nov. 10), at Old Dominion (Nov. 23) and at Utah State (Nov. 28).

Three neutral-site events complete the non-conference schedule. UNI plays in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands Nov. 16-18, faces South Dakota State at the U.S. Bank Basketball Classic in Minneapolis Dec. 1 and meets Iowa in the Hy-Vee Classic Dec. 15 in Des Moines.

Missouri Valley Conference play begins Jan. 2 at Bradley with the MVC home opener Jan. 5 at Southern Illinois.

UNI is offering several special ticket packages for the upcoming season. The five-game mini pack, Online Flex Pass and Mobile Pass went on sale Wednesday. Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 17. For more information, call (319) 273-4849 or go online at www.unipanthers.com/tickets.

UNI schedule

Oct. 29—Wartburg, 1 p.m. (exhibition).

Nov. 1—Upper Iowa, 7 p.m. (exhibition), Nov. 6—Bemidji St., 7 p.m., Nov. 10—at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m., Nov. 16-18—at Paradise Jam, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Nov. 23—at Old Dominion, TBA, Nov. 28—at Utah State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1—vs. South Dakota St., U.S. Bank Classic, Minneapolis, Dec. 8—Dubuque, 1 p.m., Dec. 15—vs. Iowa, Hy-Vee Classic, Des Moines, Dec. 19—Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22—North Dakota, 1 p.m., Dec. 29—Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Jan. 2—at Bradley, TBA, Jan. 5—Southern Illinois, 7 p.m., Jan. 9—at Illinois St., TBA, Jan. 13—Drake, 3 p.m., Jan. 16—Indiana St., 7 p.m., Jan. 19—at Valparaiso, TBA, Jan. 23—at Southern Ill., 7 p.m., Jan. 26—Evansville, 7 p.m., Jan. 30—at Loyola, TBA.

Feb. 2—Missouri St., 7 p.m., Feb. 6—Bradley, 7 p.m., Feb. 9—at Drake, TBA, Feb. 13—Illinois St., 7 p.m., Feb. 17—at Evansville, TBA, Feb. 20—at Missouri St., 7 p.m., Feb. 23—Valparaiso, 7 p.m., Feb. 27—Loyola, 7 p.m.

March 2—at Indiana St., TBA,

