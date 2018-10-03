CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has set its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2018-19 season.
Following home exhibition games at the McLeod Center against Wartburg (Oct. 28) and Upper Iowa (Nov. 1), the Panthers begin regular-season play by hosting Bemidji State Nov. 6.
Other non-league home games feature Dubuque (Dec. 8), Grand Canyon (Dec. 19), North Dakota (Dec. 22) and Stony Brook (Dec. 29). The Panthers also play on the road at Texas-Arlington (Nov. 10), at Old Dominion (Nov. 23) and at Utah State (Nov. 28).
Three neutral-site events complete the non-conference schedule. UNI plays in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands Nov. 16-18, faces South Dakota State at the U.S. Bank Basketball Classic in Minneapolis Dec. 1 and meets Iowa in the Hy-Vee Classic Dec. 15 in Des Moines.
Missouri Valley Conference play begins Jan. 2 at Bradley with the MVC home opener Jan. 5 at Southern Illinois.
UNI is offering several special ticket packages for the upcoming season. The five-game mini pack, Online Flex Pass and Mobile Pass went on sale Wednesday. Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 17. For more information, call (319) 273-4849 or go online at www.unipanthers.com/tickets.
UNI schedule
Oct. 29—Wartburg, 1 p.m. (exhibition).
Nov. 1—Upper Iowa, 7 p.m. (exhibition), Nov. 6—Bemidji St., 7 p.m., Nov. 10—at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m., Nov. 16-18—at Paradise Jam, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Nov. 23—at Old Dominion, TBA, Nov. 28—at Utah State, 7 p.m.
Dec. 1—vs. South Dakota St., U.S. Bank Classic, Minneapolis, Dec. 8—Dubuque, 1 p.m., Dec. 15—vs. Iowa, Hy-Vee Classic, Des Moines, Dec. 19—Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22—North Dakota, 1 p.m., Dec. 29—Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2—at Bradley, TBA, Jan. 5—Southern Illinois, 7 p.m., Jan. 9—at Illinois St., TBA, Jan. 13—Drake, 3 p.m., Jan. 16—Indiana St., 7 p.m., Jan. 19—at Valparaiso, TBA, Jan. 23—at Southern Ill., 7 p.m., Jan. 26—Evansville, 7 p.m., Jan. 30—at Loyola, TBA.
Feb. 2—Missouri St., 7 p.m., Feb. 6—Bradley, 7 p.m., Feb. 9—at Drake, TBA, Feb. 13—Illinois St., 7 p.m., Feb. 17—at Evansville, TBA, Feb. 20—at Missouri St., 7 p.m., Feb. 23—Valparaiso, 7 p.m., Feb. 27—Loyola, 7 p.m.
March 2—at Indiana St., TBA,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.