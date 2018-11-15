CEDAR FALLS — The next wave of basketball players attending the University of Northern Iowa won’t have to travel far.
UNI’s men’s basketball program announced the addition of five in-state recruits during Wednesday’s signing day, while two of the three additions to the women’s basketball program come from within Iowa’s borders.
Coach Ben Jacobson’s 2019 men’s basketball class includes scholarship signees Cole Henry of Oskaloosa, Dubuque Senior’s Noah Carter and James Betz of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The school also announced Evan Gauger of Indianola and West Delaware’s Derek Krogmann will be joining the program as incoming freshmen in the fall.
Henry, a 6-foot-9, 215 pound forward is the tallest member of the incoming class. He averaged 15 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists during Oskaloosa’s runner-up state tournament finish a year ago.
Carter and Betz are each 6-foot-6 forwards. Betz averaged 15.4 rebounds and 6.9 rebounds per game and made 30 of 76 shots from distance. Carter put up 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.
Krogman, a 6-foot-7 forward, put up 20.7 points and 12.4 rebounds a game with West Delaware and Gauger is a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
“This class brings with it the kind of size and versatility that fits well with how we play,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson noted, in a release by the school. “James and Cole have the ability to play multiple positions. James can shoot the basketball for a player with his size and Cole is a tremendous passer.
“Noah is comfortable everywhere on a basketball court. He continues to develop all parts of his game and loves the big stage. Derek is a tough, hard-nosed competitor who brings an edge to this class while Evan is skilled, scores the ball and has a great feel for passing.”
For the UNI women’s basketball team, Cailyn Morgan follows in the footsteps on her brother, Jeremy, and sister, Mikaela, as athletes who have made their way from Iowa City West to play basketball for the Panthers. Morgan was an all-tournament team selection for a West team that captured a 2018 state championship.
Sara McCullough of Ankeny and Kaitlin Winston from Farmington, Minn., are each 5-foot-11 forwards. McCullough averaged 16.2 points a game last season.
“I am so excited about the addition of these young ladies,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “Cailyn will give us some depth on the perimeter and Sara and Kaitlin will bring us some much-needed depth inside.
