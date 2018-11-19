Try 1 month for $3

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands -- Northern Iowa played with the lead for most of the game, but the Panthers had to hang on at the end to escape with a 54-53 win over Old Dominion in the fifth-place game of the Paradise Jam.

UNI (3-2) knocked down 6 of 13 shots from 3-point range to build a 26-21 halftime lead, and the cushion grew to a game-high eight points 27 seconds into the second half.

Old Dominion tied the game at 32-32 with 15:05 to play and after the Panthers pulled away again, the Monarchs went on a 7-0 run to even the score at 50-50 with 2:09 to play.

Following a timeout, UNI scored the next four points for a 54-50 lead that proved just enough when Old Dominion's Ahmad Caver buried a 3-pointer as time expired.

The Panthers, who went 2-1 in the tournament and are now 3-2 overall, shot just 37 percent overall, but made 44 percent (11 of 25) of their 3-point shots. They were just 7 of 24 on two-point attempts.

AJ Green was the only UNI player to score in double digits with 15 points. Spencer Haldeman added nine.

The Panthers and Monarchs meet again Friday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk, Virginia.

