MINNEAPOLIS -- No answers could be found for Northern Iowa's offensive woes inside Minneapolis' spacious NFL venue Saturday night.
Lobbing volley after volleyball from the perimeter, UNI remained cold throughout an 82-50 loss to defending Summit League regular season and tournament champion South Dakota State inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
This marks UNI's largest margin of defeat since an 85-42 setback at North Carolina in the Panthers' 2016 nonconference finale.
South Dakota State's versatile 6-foot-9 All-American Mike Daum has showcased its full arsenal early -- knocking down his first five field goals that included an emphatic dunk and a 3-pointer over Shandon Goldman -- and paced the Jackrabbits with 24 points. Daum finished 6 of 8 from the field and added 11 rebounds as South Dakota State improved to 7-2.
Daum also made 11 of 12 free throw attempts for a South Dakota State team that finished 26-for-31 from the charity stripe. UNI, in contrast, attempted just seven free throws.
UNI (3-5) has now dropped five of its last seven games since last playing inside the McLeod Center on Nov. 6. The Panthers settled for 35 3-point attempts on this night, making eight for a 22.9 percent success rate.
A scoreless stretch of 4 minutes, 57 seconds in the first half allowed South Dakota State to compile 11 straight points within an 18-2 run that gave the Jackrabbits a 24-7.
Trae Berhow, a transfer from Pepperdine who grew up in nearby Mayer, Minn., led UNI with 19 points, including the Panthers' first 10. No other UNI player scored more than six points.
Isaiah Brown's pull-up jumper sandwiched in between a pair of Berhow 3-pointers marked the first UNI field goal by anyone other than Berhow in 13 attempts. That eight-point run cut UNI's deficit to nine with 7:29 left in the first half and a Wyatt Lohaus 3-pointer made it a 26-18 game with 6:18 left in the half, but that was as close as the Panthers would get.
UNI's lead scorer, freshman point guard AJ Green, was held scoreless in the first half before knocking down a pull-up jumper and 3-pointer to start the second stanza. Green managed just five points and has now been held under 10 in back-to-back games after scoring at least 15 points through the first six of his career.
