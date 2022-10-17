College Basketball: Phyfe not medically cleared, recovering from blood clots, long COVID

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will be without its most experienced player when it hits the court in November.

Senior forward Austin Phyfe announced he was not medically cleared to return to play after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and legs over the summer.

“Late June, [I] went into the hospital -- blood clots,” Phyfe said. “[I] went into an emergency surgery while we were there. They were able to remove quite a few clots in the lung.”

Following the surgery, Phyfe is now taking blood thinners to continue treating the clots and allow them to clear up. He added that he has been able to resume normal, everyday activities as well.

“I have been feeling great,” Phyfe said. “Walking around, doing house chores, doing things here and there. I have been feeling great doing that stuff. … Physically -- myself -- moving around, doing daily activities, [I feel] 10 times better than before I had these clots removed.”

Phyfe's ongoing use of blood thinners in his recovery caused him to not be medically cleared to return to play.

During his three-month checkup at the Mayo Clinic last week, Phyfe said reports showed that his heart and lung function has “greatly improved” since the clots were removed.

“I am going to be able to most likely live a healthy, normal life,” Phyfe said. “Which is first of all most important for me, family and coaches.”

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson called the reports from the three-month checkup “terrific news” and added that doctors also provided parameters on what Phyfe is capable of moving forward.

With the earliest possible return to play date toward the end of the nonconference season and a potential return not a guarantee, Phyfe will begin the season as a player-coach.

According to Jacobson, Phyfe already started filling that role for the Panthers.

“It is grabbing a player after a drill and talking to them a little bit,” Jacobson said. “Little bit of conversation during practice that we have had -- a little bit of X’s and O’s. … It has been valuable and it will continue to be that. Whichever way it goes, his impact on this team will be tremendous.”

Since joining the Panthers in 2017 out of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Phyfe earned First Team All-MVC honors in 2020 and Third Team All-MVC honors in 2021. Phyfe averaged 11.2 and 12.4 points per game and hauled in 438 rebounds between the two seasons.