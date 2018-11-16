ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) -- An experienced Pennsylvania team overtook Northern Iowa in the second half for a 78-71 win Friday in the first round of the Paradise Jam.
The Quakers, who returned four starters from last season's NCAA Tournament squad, rallied from a five-point halftime deficit and improved to 4-0 on the season.
Devon Goodman scored a career-high 27 points to lead Penn.
UNI (1-2) overcame 13 first-half turnovers and used a 12-2 run late in the half to build a 39-34 lead. The Panthers trailed by five points before Wyatt Lohaus ignited the surge with a three-point play.
UNI's lead grew to 41-34 when it scored the first bucket of the second half, but the Quakers reeled off seven unanswered points to tie it as turnovers continued to plague the Panthers, who finished with 21 on the night.
Penn pulled ahead for good at 58-56 on Bryce Washington's 3-pointer with 8:56 remaining. The Quakers stretched their lead to seven points three times in the final 2 minutes.
The Panthers got within 68-64 with 3:51 remaining, but couldn't get any closer than five points down the stretch.
AJ Green finished with 21 points for UNI, and Lohaus and Luke McDonnell added 11 each.
The Panthers play Eastern Kentucky in a consolation matchup at 4 p.m. Saturday.
