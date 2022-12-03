College basketball: Panthers bury Evansville for first MVC win

CEDAR FALLS - Saturday's contest represented a get-right game for the Northern Iowa men's basketball - and the Panthers pounced on the opportunity.

UNI (3-4, 1-1) welcomed a languishing and limping Evansville program to the McLeod Center court and made the most of it, as Bowen Born poured in 29 points to power the Panthers to a 72-55 victory in their Missouri Valley Conference home opener.

It was an unfair matchup from the start. While both teams entered 0-1 in the MVC, Evansville came in losers of seven of its last eight games. Worse yet, the Purple Aces (2-8, 0-2) were playing without their second-leading scorer (Yacine Toumi) due to COVID, while their third-league scorer (Blaise Beauchamp) was unavailable after announcing plans Friday to enter the transfer portal.

The Panthers rode Born's production early to a 25-8 lead, and later used big buckets and good energy from Tytan Anderson and James Betz to get the separation they needed in the second half. It was a strong bounce-back for a Panther team that had dropped three of its last four, including a tough one in the Valley opener at Bradley on Wednesday.

"I'm really proud of how we came back after a tough loss at Bradley," said UNI assistant coach PJ Hogan, who answered postgame questions as head coach Ben Jacobson was feeling under the weather. "We came home and we got to work. Our guys were dialed in. Watched a lot of film and talked about the things we need to do better."

Born was all too comfortable taking advantage of Evansville's depleted roster. He buried four of six 3-pointers in the first half and had 22 points at the break - two more than the Aces had as a team.

"I mean it's just an everyday thing for Bo," said Betz. "We need him to score, we want him to score, and it makes everything easy for everyone else."

It's been a good run for Born of late. One of the top scorers Iowa high school basketball has ever seen, the sophomore is starting to deliver on his pedigree, as he's gone for 30, 22 and 29 points in his last three games. Entering this season, his career high was 20.

"With Bowen, much like when AJ was here, as the point guard, you're trying to feel it out," said Hogan. "Obviously, Bowen has a real knack for scoring the basketball, but he also wants to get his teammates involved. And how do you balance that? I think he'll be even better at it in a month as he continues to play and learn."

As great as the first half was for the Panthers, things got rough to start the second. Evansville went on a 12-1 run to pull within 39-32. But the Panthers soon found their footing, as Born engineered some bunnies for Tytan Anderson and the UNI got a series of big 3s from Betz and Landon Wolf to build a 61-42 with 9:25 remaining.

It was a nice win for a Panther team that's especially young. In addition, it's missing a regular in sophomore Nate Heise. On Saturday, UNI started a junior, two sophomores and two freshmen, then brought another sophomore and freshman off the bench.

"We do have some young guys, but the teams we're playing, they don't care," said Hogan. "So we've got on-the-job training, and until you get out there and have to do it, you just don't know. These teams scout you well. They understand when things go sideways who we're going to go to, so it's tougher. Especially in league play."

Heise, who's out with a hand injury, might be back in a few weeks.

"It's just a different deal with Nate being out, because that's a guy who's started every game for us since he's been here," Hogan said. "Nate was always good for getting us a couple easy ones when things weren't going well."

Panther notebook:

- Owning the Aces: It was UNI's ninth win in its last 11 games against Evansville.

- Hot pursuit: Jacobson picked up his 324th victory at UNI, leaving him just four shy of Dana Altman, who's third on the Valley's all-time list.

- Home again, home again: UNI continues a nice run of home games this coming week with tips against Toledo and McNeese State. It's all part of a run of six games at home in eight contests.