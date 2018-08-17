ELDRIDGE — It hasn’t taken long for the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball program to begin assembling its 2020 recruiting class.
North Scott junior Ty Anderson committed to Coach Ben Jacobson’s program Thursday, just two days after UNI had given the lengthy 6-foot-5 prospect his first NCAA Division I offer.
“I thought it was the right decision,” said Anderson, a member of the Barnstromers AAU program who had recently drawn interest from Bradley, Drake and Omaha. “I love the campus. I’m just really excited.
“They really bring the family aspect to it, just like my high school and my AAU program.”
The first person Anderson thanked when announcing his commitment on Twitter Thursday was his dad, Tim, a key role model in his development on the basketball court.
“He’s played a big role,” Ty elaborated. “Since I was young, he’s always been there to take me to the gym and work with me.”
Anderson started on North Scott’s 20-4 state tournament team as a sophomore, averaging 7.4 points on 54 percent shooting with a team-high 4.8 rebounds.
Lancers coach Shamus Budde describes the UNI commit as an unselfish teammate capable of defending any position.
“Ty’s game is old school,” Budde said. “He does all the little things for his team to win.
“Coach Jacobson and his staff just really value who Ty is as a player, what he can do on the floor and who he is as a person. To play for Coach Jacobson you have to be tough, you have to be selfless and have a high basketball IQ. Ty definitely fits that mold.”
While Anderson says he’ll work to improve his perimeter shooting and movement off ball screens over the next two seasons of prep basketball, he continues to take pride in a team-first mentality.
“I like to bring a different demeanor than other kids,” Anderson said. “I don’t want to go out and try scoring 30 a game. I go and I work hard, get on the floor, take charges, defend and score when needed.”
Before Anderson first stepped foot on the court as a varsity starter last season, the sophomore had already won over his teammates.
“Ty’s personality kind of wins over our school and our town to be honest with you,” Budde said. “He’s a very positive person. When Ty walks into the room, he lights it up with his personality.
“I think the fans at Northern Iowa and the student body are not only getting a great basketball player, but they’re getting a great kid to join their community.”
