ST. LOUIS — Fresh off a trip to the Final Four, Loyola has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference’s preseason men’s basketball favorite. The Ramblers received 29 of 43 first place votes in the annual poll of league coaches, sports information directors and media released Thursday.
Loyola returns last year’s MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer, who was tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year. The point guard led a balanced offense with 13.2 points and four assists per game last season.
“We’re still chasing something,” Custer said during the league’s media day last month in St. Louis. “We don’t want to be thought of as the one-hit wonder who just disappears after having one good year.”
Experience defines the three schools ranked behind Loyola. Illinois State brings back four starters from its team that reached the MVC Tournament final, while Southern Illinois returns its starting five and Bradley has four returning starters.
Northern Iowa was placed fifth in the preseason poll after finishing ninth last spring.
UNI brings in a Freshman of the Year candidate in national top 100 recruit AJ Green, along with transfers Biggie Goldman and Trae Berhow. Sophomore Tywhon Pickford was named to the league’s All-Newcomer and All-Freshman teams last spring, and Wyatt Lohaus was selected to the All-Bench team after flourishing in a sixth-man role toward the end of last season.
On the women’s side, UNI is projected to finish second behind Drake.
The Bulldogs hold a streak of 42 consecutive victories over league opponents, and have won back-to-back conference regular-season and tournament championships. Coach Jennie Baranczyk’s team returns its top nine scorers from last year’s 26-8 season, including preseason all-conference picks Becca Hittner, the league’s reigning Player of the Year, and redshirt junior forward Sara Rhine.
Similar to Drake, UNI graduated just one player off last year’s team. Megan Maahs, a consistent double-double threat who averaged 10.4 points and 9.8 rebounds a year ago, was named to the five-player Preseason All-Conference team.
Redshirt senior guard Ellie Howell, a 2016-17 first team all-conference selection, will be another key leader on the Panthers’ roster. UNI finished third in the conference with a 13-5 league record last season.
