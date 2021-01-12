College basketball: Bradley prevails over UNI after Panthers' silent buzzer-beating attempt

CEDAR FALLS – Added suspense accompanied another fiercely competitive series of games in what has become a thrilling basketball rivalry between Northern Iowa and Bradley.
Game two of their series wasn’t decided until after a replay review.
The McLeod Center clock didn’t start during a sequence that began with Bowen Born’s intentionally missed free throw and ended with Trae Berhow tipping in a shot in attempt to tie the game. Born corralled his free throw and fired off a 3-pointer that would have won the game before Berhow’s put back was ruled late upon review.
Bradley prevailed, 75-73, salvaging a series split.
“I’ve had to do it maybe once or twice in my lifetime,” Born said, assessing back-end free throw that he missed, after Bradley elected to foul leading by three with 3.4 seconds remaining. “I kind of had a little bit of a feel on what to do and how to miss it. Luckily it kind of bounced right to us.
“I thought it (the replay review) was going to be pretty close. We obviously had still time to get a shot off after the (free throw) miss. We got a good look and then Trae got a good look after that.”
Born’s last-ditch 3-pointer nearly allowed the Panthers to pull off a miraculous win. The freshman point guard hit three 3-pointers earlier in the game and finished with a team-high 17 points.
“He got it off clean,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “When it left his hand, I didn’t know because (Ja’Shon) Henry was on his right side. The big freshman (Rienk Mast) was coming right at him so he had some traffic. But when it left his hand, it didn’t get tipped. I thought it might go in. … That’s as good as you’re going to get in that situation, and if it leaves his hands and goes in, we win the game.”
Instead, Bradley (7-4, 1-1) avoided what would have been challenging 0-2 hole to start league play. UNI trailed by six in the final minute before Noah Carter hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half. Trae Berhow's free throws and Born's layup made it a one-point game twice, but Bradley answered with two made free throws each time to take a three-point lead into the final sequence.
This back-to-back series remained competitive from Sunday afternoon’s start until Monday night’s down-to-the-wire finish with a missing buzzer.
Bradley emerged from a 54-point tie to take the advantage for good during a quick 8-0 run out of a timeout that marked the game’s 14th lead change.
“As a basketball fan, it’s probably a great game to watch with lead changes and everything like that,” UNI junior center Austin Phyfe said. “Both teams adjusted great to what each other were doing the night before. We were tied at half both nights.”
Mast, the Braves’ redshirt freshman starter filling a void left by injured teammate Ari Boya, opened the key run with a 3-pointer. Henry then made a layup through contact and Elijah Childs corralled the missed free throw before finding Mast for another 3.
UNI (3-8, 2-4) was unable to finish off a sweep despite progressing within a revamped offense this weekend. The Panthers knocked down 12 3-pointers on Monday and shot 44.2% from the field against a Bradley team that ranked fifth nationally in field goal percentage defense at 38%.
Born was complemented by 15 points from Berhow. Nate Heise matched that duo’s perimeter shooting success with three 3-pointers. Phyfe filled the stat sheet with nine points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a pair of blocks.
Bradley had outrebounded its opposition by nearly nine a game entering Monday, but UNI was up on the boards 24-14 at halftime and finished with a 40-28 edge.
The Panthers’ total of 16 turnovers – accompanied by missed rebounds at key moments in the second half and defensive lapses – left room for growth.
“We’ve got to cut out some of the mistakes,” Jacobson said. “It gets really hard to overcome when you have 16 turnovers instead of 11, AND you don’t block out three or four times, AND those lead to six or seven points, AND you get caught watching three or four times, AND those lead to easy baskets. And, and, and.
“It’s not that we’re making 100 mistakes in 10 different areas, but we’re still making too many mistakes in too many areas and we’ve got to get that cleaned up.”
For Bradley, the battle-tested duo of Childs and Henry scored 16 points as the Braves’ offense shot 50.9% from the field.
Phyfe pointed out UNI’s experienced players are determined to become leaders within a defense that has room to improve.
“Me, Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford need to step up a little bit and take a role being better communicators to help those young guys learn those rotations,” Phyfe said.
Bradley coach Brian Wardle was pleased to walk out of the McLeod Center with a tough, hard-earned split.
“We played a hungry team, a team that’s playing well right now,” Wardle said. “I wouldn’t want to play UNI in the next series.
“I think there’s some respect between both programs. Competitive programs and competitive coaches. We’ve had some wars. … It was a good battle. Great competitive spirit on the court and I think the fans had to really enjoy that one.”
Despite the loss, UNI appears to now be trending in the right direction.
“We took some good steps forward this week,” Jacobson said. “That was two physical, hard-fought basketball games. If we would have played these two games 10 days ago, I don’t think we would have been in position to win both of them.”