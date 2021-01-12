College basketball: Bradley prevails over UNI after Panthers' silent buzzer-beating attempt

“He got it off clean,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “When it left his hand, I didn’t know because (Ja’Shon) Henry was on his right side. The big freshman (Rienk Mast) was coming right at him so he had some traffic. But when it left his hand, it didn’t get tipped. I thought it might go in. … That’s as good as you’re going to get in that situation, and if it leaves his hands and goes in, we win the game.”

Instead, Bradley (7-4, 1-1) avoided what would have been challenging 0-2 hole to start league play. UNI trailed by six in the final minute before Noah Carter hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half. Trae Berhow's free throws and Born's layup made it a one-point game twice, but Bradley answered with two made free throws each time to take a three-point lead into the final sequence.

This back-to-back series remained competitive from Sunday afternoon’s start until Monday night’s down-to-the-wire finish with a missing buzzer.

Bradley emerged from a 54-point tie to take the advantage for good during a quick 8-0 run out of a timeout that marked the game’s 14th lead change.