College basketball: Berhow to miss UNI's opening week due to COVID protocol
UNI's Trae Berhow drives to the basket around Illinois State's Dedric Boyd during a game last season inside the McLeod Center.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Western Kentucky’s experienced squad was already going to be a handful for Northern Iowa’s basketball team during Wednesday afternoon’s season debut.

Now, the Panthers will be taking the court without one of their two seniors.

UNI announced Tuesday morning that stretch forward Trae Berhow will miss this week’s Crossover Classic in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Similar to when a couple Panthers tested positive for the virus in July and early September, the team has been able to continue scheduled workouts.

“He (Berhow) feels really good and he’ll be back when he gets through all the COVID protocol,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “In all three of those (COVID) cases we’ve been able to continue with our workouts because of the protocols that are in place. Our administration has done a terrific job. Don Bishop, our athletic trainer, has been absolutely awesome.”

UNI’s players were tested for the virus upon arrival in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday and will be tested again Wednesday morning prior to a 3:30 p.m. game against Western Kentucky.

Noah Carter will start at the four in Berhow’s place. Carter averaged just over eight minutes a game last season and has worked to take on a larger role his sophomore year.

“This is why you work on your game and in Noah’s case this is why you work on your conditioning,” Jacobson said. “This is why you put in extra time after practice so you’re prepared.

“He’s ready to take on an expanded role this year. … Whether Trae’s in the lineup or he’s out of the lineup, Noah is one of our better players.”

This will be an intriguing opener between teams projected to win their respective conferences.

Western Kentucky went 20-10 last season and is the Conference USA preseason favorite. Similar to UNI with point guard AJ Green, the Hilltoppers have a player among the 50 named to the Naismith Trophy watch list in 6-foot-11 center Charles Bassey.

An NBA prospect, Bassey played 10 games last season, averaging 15 points and nine rebounds, before missing the remainder of the year with a fractured tibia. The veteran Hilltoppers also have an experienced point guard in senior Tavion Hollingsworth who led the team with 16.6 points a game last season. Fifth-year senior Carson Williams is back after averaging 14 points and 6.6 rebounds.

“Their center is one of the best centers in the country,” Jacobson said. “Their point guard is terrific and their power forward has been a full-time starter for them. He’s very active, very good at that spot.

“Their guards and their wings, they’re just older guys. They’ve played a lot of games and they’ve had a lot of success together. Their experience is one of the things that we’re going to have to battle against. The quality of their players is the other.”

