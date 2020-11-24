College basketball: Berhow to miss UNI's opening week due to COVID protocol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Western Kentucky’s experienced squad was already going to be a handful for Northern Iowa’s basketball team during Wednesday afternoon’s season debut.

Now, the Panthers will be taking the court without one of their two seniors.

UNI announced Tuesday morning that stretch forward Trae Berhow will miss this week’s Crossover Classic in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Similar to when a couple Panthers tested positive for the virus in July and early September, the team has been able to continue scheduled workouts.

“He (Berhow) feels really good and he’ll be back when he gets through all the COVID protocol,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “In all three of those (COVID) cases we’ve been able to continue with our workouts because of the protocols that are in place. Our administration has done a terrific job. Don Bishop, our athletic trainer, has been absolutely awesome.”

UNI’s players were tested for the virus upon arrival in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday and will be tested again Wednesday morning prior to a 3:30 p.m. game against Western Kentucky.

Noah Carter will start at the four in Berhow’s place. Carter averaged just over eight minutes a game last season and has worked to take on a larger role his sophomore year.