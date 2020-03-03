Brown named defensive Player of the Year; Green, Phyfe first team all-conference

ST. LOUIS – University of Northern Iowa senior Isaiah Brown's lock-down defense was honored by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday.

A returning MVC all-defensive team selection, Brown secured the league's 2020 Defensive Player of the Year honor.

The Texan has been matched up with the other team's top offensive weapon every game this season. The Panthers held opponents to just 42.2 percent from the field, second lowest in the league.

Brown is just the second UNI player to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, following Kwadzo Ahelegbe (2011).

The University of Northern Iowa's dynamic sophomore duo of point guard AJ Green and center Austin Phyfe each were named first team All-Missouri Valley Conference.

This marks the first time since the 2005-06 season that two Panthers have been named to the first team. Ben Jacobson and Grant Stout took home the honor in 2006.

Phyfe lands on the MVC first team after redshirting a season ago due to a medical condition that caused fainting. Phyfe leads the MVC in rebounds per game (9.4) and field goal percentage (69.4) in his return to the court. The redshirt sophomore recorded a league-best nine double-doubles this season, including 17 points and 18 rebounds in the Panthers' finale against Drake.

