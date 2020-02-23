Brown family reunites during UNI Senior Day

Another parent suggested to UNI coach Ben Jacobson a month ago that it might be a good idea to honor the seniors on the final weekend home game instead of Wednesday’s home finale against Evansville.

“I’m glad that we did it today so that more family and friends can be here,” Jacobson said, addressing the event that also honored Spencer Haldeman, Justin Dahl, Luke McDonnell and Lincoln Conrey.

Brown put on a show in front of his family, scoring 13 of his 15 points during the second half of UNI’s comeback victory.

“Isaiah had a big second half,” Jacobson said. “He was OK in the first half, but he had a big second half. When we were down eight and trying to cut into the lead, he was a big part of getting it from eight to even.

“That’s the most people that he has had in our building, family and friends, to see him play. To have him come through with a big second half was just fun to see.”

This season marks the first time in Brown’s career that UNI will finish with a record above .500 in league play. He's part of a senior class embracing the title pursuit.