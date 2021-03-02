Bowen MVC Freshman of the Year; Phyfe, Heise also earn league honors

Northern Iowa’s Bowen Born has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s men’s basketball Freshman of the Year.
Born, a native of Norwalk, joins Eric Coleman, Seth Tuttle and AJ Green has Panthers to have earn Valley Freshman of the Year honors.
Born averaged 11.2 points per game while starting all 18 Valley games and averaging 31.1 minutes per game.
“We knew we got a good one when Bowen committed to us,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said. “His competitiveness is really high. This year with the responsibility he had he did a great job of getting better as we went along.
“That competitiveness really showed up in his preparation and willingness to work to get better as the year went along. We knew we got a good one when he signed with us. Happy for him and proud of him for a great year.”
Additionally, Born made 80.4 percent of his free throws and has also been named to the All-MVC Freshman Team and all MVC-Newcomer Team.
The Valley also released its all-conference team as well as other specialty awards.
Junior forward Austin Phyfe was selected to the third team after averaging 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. It is his second consecutive all-league honor.
“A different year for all of our guys once AJ and Antwan were out,” Jacobson said. “That was a real adjustment for Austin. He got some easy baskets, he and AJ were good in the two-man game. It took him a while to get adjusted as well as our entire team.
“He shot at a high percentage. He rebounded at a high level and played extremely hard on every possession like he always does. And, right now he is playing his best ball. He put in a good year.”
Nate Heise joined Born on the all-Freshman team. Neise averaged 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while playing 32 minutes per game in league play.
“Nate was great defensively,” Jacobson said. “That is one of the harder things to do as a young guy and as a true freshman is to be a high-end defender. He was all of that. Just a terrific defensive year for Nate, and then his versatility offensively he made some threes and did some stuff around the basket.
“Same deal as Bowen, we knew we were getting a good player and he took on a lot of responsibility and he did it well.”
Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig was named the Larry Bird Player of the Year receiving 41 of the 50 possible first place votes. Krutwig received 132 points.
Roman Penn of Drake was second with 61 points and four first-place votes. Isiaih Mosley of Missouri State was third with 52 points and three first-place votes.