Bowen MVC Freshman of the Year; Phyfe, Heise also earn league honors

Northern Iowa’s Bowen Born has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s men’s basketball Freshman of the Year.

Born, a native of Norwalk, joins Eric Coleman, Seth Tuttle and AJ Green has Panthers to have earn Valley Freshman of the Year honors.

Born averaged 11.2 points per game while starting all 18 Valley games and averaging 31.1 minutes per game.

“We knew we got a good one when Bowen committed to us,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said. “His competitiveness is really high. This year with the responsibility he had he did a great job of getting better as we went along.

“That competitiveness really showed up in his preparation and willingness to work to get better as the year went along. We knew we got a good one when he signed with us. Happy for him and proud of him for a great year.”

Additionally, Born made 80.4 percent of his free throws and has also been named to the All-MVC Freshman Team and all MVC-Newcomer Team.

The Valley also released its all-conference team as well as other specialty awards.

Junior forward Austin Phyfe was selected to the third team after averaging 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. It is his second consecutive all-league honor.

