Best buy: UNI could treat its fans to a perfect home slate

CEDAR FALLS – Disappointment hasn't been included with the purchase of tickets to watch this season’s University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team compete inside the McLeod Center.
UNI (23-5, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference) enters Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against Evansville (9-20, 0-16) attempting to become the program’s third team to complete a perfect defense of its home court. It’s a feat only previously accomplished by the lone 30-win teams in school history – UNI’s 2009-10 Sweet 16 squad and the 2014-15 team that reached the NCAA second round.
Success has helped boost attendance this season, which in turn has helped lead to more success. The Panthers sold out their last two weekend home games, marking the McLeod Center’s first conference sellouts since the 2014-15 team sold out four league games.
A 64-52 Sunday win over Southern Illinois improved UNI to 15-0 on its home court.
“You’ve got an aspect in how much pride do you have in taking care of your home court, but there’s also some shared responsibility with our fans,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “This year has been better.
“It’s the old chicken and the egg. Do we have to play really good before they fill it up, or should they fill it up no matter what? It’s an interesting dynamic. I can tell you how much our guys appreciate what the fans have done this year. It’s been great.”
ONE-MAN WRECKING CREW: Center Austin Phyfe conjured up memories of former Panther Marvin Singleton, a member of the 2014-15 team, when he snagged 11 offensive rebounds and 18 total boards on Sunday. Phyfe grabbed 17 rebounds two game prior against Loyola.
“Marv was a one-man wrecking crew,” Jacobson said. “That’s what he did, and Phyfe was that yesterday for us. His offensive rebound numbers in the league are off the charts.”
Phyfe currently leads the MVC with 9.1 rebounds per game against league opponents. The 6-foot-9 Waverly native is also averaging 12.9 points on a league-best 70.6% shooting, and his 2.6 assists per game rank 14th in the Valley.
“He keeps getting better,” Jacobson said. “That indicates how hard he’s working, how much fun he’s having. That’s had a real impact on our team this year.
“He loves being at practice. He loves being around teammates. He loves playing the games. He doesn’t get caught up in all the stuff on the outside. … He loves doing this, and I think that’s why we’ve seen him get better every week.”
In addition to Phyfe, UNI’s Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford have been strong contributors to a team that leads the MVC with a plus-7.4 rebounding margin. The Panthers’ current average of 37.3 rebounds per game is the program’s highest since Eldon Miller’s 1998-99 team averaged 38.6 boards.
TEAM PLAYER: It may have been hard to imagine last season that Luke McDonnell wouldn’t be working up a sweat competing on Senior Day. The MVC’s reigning Most Improved Player award winner has seen limited action due to Phyfe’s return, Justin Dahl’s gains and freshman James Betz’s emergence.
Jacobson mentioned prior to the season that successful teams are led by seniors, and this year’s group is no different. McDonnell continues to make an impact on the development of UNI’s frontcourt players during practice reps.
“That has the most impact on your program,” Jacobson said. “It has the most impact on your guys. Really what you’re talking about is sacrifice and how do you handle that? Luke has done as well as you possibly could. He’s done everything he can at practice to help James when James moved into that first spot off the bench. He does the same with JD, and he does the same with Phyfe.
“The guy that has helped them as much as anybody is the one who lost his minutes to those guys. There isn’t anything else that a guy could do for his teammates and our program than what Luke has been doing. I’m just really proud of him.”
ACE IN THE HOLE: Don’t let Evansville’s record fool you. A Purple Aces team that scored 52 second-half points against UNI last month has remained competitive in league play under new head coach Todd Lickliter.
Five of Evansville’s last six games have been within 11 points. The lone outlier was a game against Southern Illinois in which the Aces trailed by three with 11 minutes remaining before SIU pulled away.
K.J. Riley has more than 1,000 career points and is a strong defender, while DeAndre Williams has returned from injury after missing the majority of conference play. Williams was Evansville’s top scorer through the non-conference portion of its schedule, and still leads the Aces with 15.8 points per game.
Jacobson insists his team won’t approach Evansville any differently than it did against a Southern Illinois squad that was competing for the league’s championship. A win Wednesday would allow UNI to clinch the top seed for next week’s MVC Tournament.
“I don’t ever talk about their record -- haven’t all year,” Jacobson said. “It’s too late in the year to be thinking something is going to be any different than it was yesterday (against SIU). We’ve got two games to go and we’re putting ourselves in a position to win a championship.”