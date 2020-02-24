Best buy: UNI could treat its fans to a perfect home slate

TEAM PLAYER: It may have been hard to imagine last season that Luke McDonnell wouldn’t be working up a sweat competing on Senior Day. The MVC’s reigning Most Improved Player award winner has seen limited action due to Phyfe’s return, Justin Dahl’s gains and freshman James Betz’s emergence.

Jacobson mentioned prior to the season that successful teams are led by seniors, and this year’s group is no different. McDonnell continues to make an impact on the development of UNI’s frontcourt players during practice reps.

“That has the most impact on your program,” Jacobson said. “It has the most impact on your guys. Really what you’re talking about is sacrifice and how do you handle that? Luke has done as well as you possibly could. He’s done everything he can at practice to help James when James moved into that first spot off the bench. He does the same with JD, and he does the same with Phyfe.

“The guy that has helped them as much as anybody is the one who lost his minutes to those guys. There isn’t anything else that a guy could do for his teammates and our program than what Luke has been doing. I’m just really proud of him.”