AJ Green to undergo season-ending hip surgery

CEDAR FALLS – For the first time in three seasons, the University of Northern Iowa basketball team will enter Missouri Valley Conference play without the league’s top player on its roster.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson confirmed on Sunday morning that AJ Green will undergo season-ending hip surgery this week with a specialist in Colorado.

“After all the conversations and information that they (Green and his family) gathered and conversations that happened with our staff, he feels good about the decision to go and get it taken care of now,” Jacobson said.

Prior to this season, Green had started in all 65 of UNI’s games over the previous two years.

The 6-foot-4 guard initially felt pain in his hip against Saint Mary’s on Nov. 26 in the second game of the Panthers’ season-opening Crossover Classic. He scored 24 points in 37 minutes the following day against Utah State, but the pain didn’t go away.

“His hips, just generally speaking, have always been a little bit tight,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, after Green’s streak of playing and starting 68 consecutive collegiate games was snapped. “He’s always worked hard on his stretching and things, but it’s never been anything where he has felt pain.”