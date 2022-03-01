AJ Green named MVC Player of the Year

For the second time in three years, AJ Green has been recognized as the best men's basketball player in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The MVC announced their annual specialty awards and All-Conference teams on Tuesday. Green was named Conference Player of the Year, becoming the first UNI player to ever win the award twice.

The Cedar Falls graduate led the MVC in scoring this season at 21.2 points per game in addition to leading the conference in made three-pointers (52) and free throw percentage (94.2%). Green was also named to the first team All-Conference list.

Green was not alone in earning special recognition on Tuesday.

Bowen Born was announced as the MVC Sixth Man of the Year. Born, last years MVC Freshman of the Year, has averaged 7.6 points per contest in 26 games with one start. Born compiled 51 assists on the year and scored a career high 20 points in the regular season finale against Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Appropriately, Born is the sixth Panther to ever win Sixth Man of the Year.

Finally, there's Noah Carter.

Carte was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team. He averaged 17.1 points per game this season, fifth in the entire conference. In 14 of UNIs 18 games, Carter scored 15 points or more, including a career-high 33 points against Valparaiso on Jan. 19. Carter shot 49.1% from the field this season, made 85 free throws, led the team with 12 blocks and averaged four rebounds per game. Not bad for a guy that averaged just 3.6 points per game last season.

While the awards and All-Conference selections are nice, the only trophy the Panthers are focused on right now is the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship. UNI will begin their quest for the conference tournament title on Friday, March 4 at noon in St. Louis. They will play the winner of Illinois State and Indiana State.

