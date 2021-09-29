AJ Green is back and he says he feels better than ever

“That was the hard part,” Green said. “It was like we will see how you feel in a week and then a week goes by and it was maybe another week. The hardest part was just being patient with it.

“In the end it was smarter to keep pushing it back then to rush back and have complications.”

When he was allowed to go full bore, Green got creative in getting his body back into basketball shape and creative in improving his athleticism.

He found a guy on Instagram by the name of Max Schmarzo, a former Coe College basketball player, who is a performance specialist based in Bettendorf.

“I reached out and talked to him about what it would be like to work with him,” Green said. “We were able to work it out for July and August. I’d go down ... stay down there for three or four days a week and just work out my body.”

That is where increase of vertical comments from Kimmons and Phyfe play in.

Told that his two teammates felt he added two or three inches to his vertical, Green got a sheepish look on his face.

“He got me right,” Green said of Schmarzo. “We worked on my body with movement and athleticism and just being strong on the court. It was real good.”