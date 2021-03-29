AJ Green has unfinished business at UNI

Rehab has gone according to schedule with Green now able to take 15-foot stationary shots.

“While it is still basic in the stuff that I can do, I am getting better and feeling better,” AJ Green said. “Until August comes around I’m just going to be focused on trying to get healthy and get back to 100% and not rush anything.

“Once I can start to kind of get back at it 100%, then I’ll shift my focus to really getting in game shape and getting back to working out on the court and playing with guys.”

Assessing his basketball future, Green plans to get feedback following the 2021-22 season to explore his professional options. He participated in the NBA draft process last summer and can declare again next summer with the option to pull out and return to UNI.

“I’m going to see what people are saying and see what my options are and go from there,” Green said. “I can’t say if it will be two more years or one more, it will be based on how next year goes for the team and for myself.”

While AJ will no longer be able to look over and find his dad on the bench, he knows Kyle will be watching.