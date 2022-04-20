AJ Green declares for NBA Draft, enters portal

UNI men's basketball star and Cedar Falls native AJ Green has announced that he will be entering his name in the NBA Draft. Additionally, he'll be entering the transfer portal "in order to make the best decision for my future."

The UNI men's basketball Twitter account made the official announcement of Green's statement.

"After talking with friends and family I have decided to enter the NBA Draft with full intent to pursue my childhood dreams of playing professionally," read Green's statement. "I will also be entering the transfer portal. This will allow me to gather as much information as I can in order to make the best decision for my future. Returning to UNI will remain an option for me as well.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me, coached me, and impacted my life to make me into the player and person I am today. I trust God's plan for my future and I'm excited for the next step in my journey!"

Green, a graduate of Cedar Falls High School, was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season for the second time in three years. He led the Panthers in scoring at 18.8 points per game last season and holds a career average of 17.7 ppg with UNI.

Green's first two years of collegiate basketball were outstanding as he immediately became a full-time starter. There was some NBA buzz surrounding Green entering the 2020-21 season, but he only managed to play three games before a knee injury ended his year.

Currently, neither ESPN nor NBADraft.net project Green to be selected in the June 23 draft. This year, players have until June 1 to withdraw their names from the draft and return to school.

Should Green ultimately opt to transfer, there should be no shortage of options for him. His former teammate Noah Carter recently transferred to Missouri while Tyrese Hunter's decision to transfer from Iowa State leaves an opening for a guard on the Cyclones' roster. Green's father Kyle is an assistant coach for ISU.

Should Green opt to return to UNI, he'll get to play with fellow Cedar Falls product Trey Campbell, who is committed to play for the Panthers next season, and Bowen Born, the reigning MVC Sixth Man of the Year.

The Panthers finished last season with an overall record of 20-12 while advancing to the second round of the NIT.

