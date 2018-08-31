Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa has upgraded the championship and postseason banners inside the McLeod Center with new versions that consolidate Panther championships and NCAA appearances.
The original banners will be auctioned off via the Handbid digital auction format with the Sweet 16 banners saved for the annual Rally in the Valley. The majority of the banners will be up for bid during homecoming week and bidding will continue through the middle of October.
- The 2018 Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.
The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the induction of Kineke Alexander, Jared DeVries, Chris Hatcher, Sarah Lynch, Alexis Maday, Jeff McGinness and Bob Sanders. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.
