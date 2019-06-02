Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa will host four Missouri Valley Conference championship events in 2019-20, the league announced Thursday.
The Panthers will host the MVC Individual Tennis Championship Oct. 4-6 at Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo, the league volleyball tournament Nov. 28-30 at the McLeod Center, MVC Indoor track and field Feb. 29-March 1 in the UNI-Dome and the women’s golf championship April 19-21, which will take place in Burlington.
- Waterloo East High School will commemorate the 15th year of its Football Ring of Honor with special t-shirts.
The Ring of Honor recognizes outstanding former Trojans who have contributed to the football program’s rich tradition. The 2019 inductees are Willie Austin (coach), Eugene Stephens (memorial) and players Dennis Anderson, Sean McGrane, Joe Rodgers, Ken Rosenkrans and Brenton Shavers.
You have free articles remaining.
The commemorative t-shirts are also available to the general public. Cost is $12 for medium, large and extra-large, $13 for 2XL and $14 for 3XL. To order, checks can be made payable to East Ring of Honor and sent to ROH T-shirts, 2116 West 3rd St., Waterloo, 50701. T-shirts will be available for pick up Thursday, Sept. 12 during the ROH ceremony at East.
Shooting sports
- Wartburg College has announced plans to add a varsity co-ed clay target shooting team beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.
“Clay target shooting is one of the fastest-growing high school co-curricular activities in the nation and Wartburg would be one of only a select number of four-year institutions to offer the sport,” said Knights director of athletics Rick Willis.
Wartburg will begin searching for a coach this summer and will start recruiting shortly thereafter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.