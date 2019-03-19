Miscellaneous
- University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Council.
The Council consists of 40 athletics directors, athletics administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes and is responsible for the day-to-day decision-making for Division I.
"It is a tremendous honor to serve on the Division I Council and represent the Missouri Valley Conference and UNI," Harris said in a statement. I look forward to working with Council members to serve student-athletes across the country and to advance the mission of the NCAA."
Harris will begin his four-year term July 1.
Youth softball/t-ball
- The Evansdale Youth Sports Association's popular softball and t-ball leagues will begin accepting registrations Saturday.
The EYSA leagues feature divisions for both boys and girls in age groups from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Registration is $35, and the program is open to any local or area youth.
Sign-up times at Evansdale City Hall (123 N. Evans Rd.) are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 4-7 p.m. March 25-29 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
For more information, go on-line at www.eysasports.org.
Wrestling
- University of Northern Iowa 125-pound NCAA Championships qualifier Jay Schwarm was bumped up one seeding position Monday after it was announced that an injury will prevent Arizona State's Ryan Millhof from competing.
Schwarm is now the 21st seed and will face Old Dominion sophomore Michael McGee in the opening round.
Basketball
- Drake's men's basketball team has accepted an invitation to compete in the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament.
The 24-9 Bulldogs, regular season co-champs in the Missouri Valley Conference under first-year head coach Darian DeVries, will play at Southern Utah (16-16) Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
