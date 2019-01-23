Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Jared Moe was named United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week Monday.
Moe had two shutouts and a 4-2 win in three games, stopping 69 of 71 shots on goal. He now ranks fifth in the USHL in goals-against average (2.81), is tied for fifth in save percentage (90.5) and is seventh in wins (13).
- Vladislav Firstov and Matej Blumel of the Waterloo Black Hawks are ranked 21st and 107th, respectively, among forwards in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.
Blumel, in his second season with Waterloo, leads the Black Hawks and ranks among the United States Hockey League leaders with 23 goals and 22 assists. Firstov leads all USHL rookies with 18 goals and 20 assists.
Wrestling
- University of Northern Iowa senior Josh Alber earned Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week honors after winning both his matches last week.
Alber upended third-ranked Jaydin Eierman of Missouri for his fourth win over a top 20 opponent this season, then added a 5-0 decision in the Panthers' win over Air Force. He now has 99 career wins.
Baseball
- Several Northeast Iowans were among those honored at the 51st Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association awards banquet Jan. 19 in Cedar Rapids.
Hall of Fame inductees were coaches Jay Ryan of Davenport Central and Rod Unger of Missouri Valley, players Bill Sandry of Davenport Central and Steve Fink of Kee High in Lansing, contributor Lyle Gibson of Burlington and umpire Joe Nelson of Des Moines.
Casey Klunder of Waverly-Shell Rock earned a 15-year service award, Dennis Olejniczak of Decorah was presented the President's Award and Jake Sonnenberg of Dike was one of the Dave Harty Umpire Newcomer of the Year winners.
In addition, Travis Angell of Waverly-Shell Rock was the Northeast District Assistant Coach of the Year. Cory McDonald of New Hampton and Klunder were named Class 2A and 3A Northeast District coaches of the year, respectively.
Don Bosco coach Blaine Rhoads was honored as a new member of the 200-win club while W-SR's Klunder and Hew Hampton's McDonald joined the 300-win club.
Swimming
- Katie Taylor of the University of Northern Iowa is the Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season.
Taylor, a junior from Muskego, Wis., set Glen F. Henry Pool records in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley and was part of the 200 medley relay that also broke the old pool record.
- The University of Northern Iowa women's swimming and diving team is one of 713 nationwide to be named Scholar All-America team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.
The Panthers compiled a 3.51 cumulative grade-point average for the fall semester to earn the honor for the second time.
Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa is offering any federal government employee two free tickets to any ticketed athletic event for the remainder of January.
Federal government employees can show their current valid federal employee identification at the UNI Ticket Office on game days or prior to receive the free tickets.
- Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to a free Junior Panther Night that will be hosted by University of Northern Iowa student-athletes from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
The event includes skill development, goodie bags and appearances by Panther mascots TC and TK. Registration and the waiver for free entry is due by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10. Walk-ups the day of the event are welcome, but a $5 fee will be charged.
A coloring and activity station will be set up for children under 5 years old.
Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/2FPwEkC. For more information, contact Andrea Greve Coello at (319) 273-3327 or by email at andrea.greve@uni.edu.
