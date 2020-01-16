Local, Iowa sports briefs

Miscellaneous

Correction

Jayden Mackie

Mackie has been huge for a Falcon team that graduated five starters. He has scored 17 points in each of A-P’s wins over Waterloo Columbus and Denver following the Christmas break. The 6-foot point guard leads the Falcons in scoring at 14.6 points per game. ”He is a gym rat who is always in the gym working on his game and getting up shots. He is one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached and has an unbelievable ceiling,” Falcons head coach Aaron Thomas said. Mackie plays AAU basketball for Martin Brothers and has participated in cross country and track for A-P, qualifying for the Drake Relays last spring in the high jump.