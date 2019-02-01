Basketball
- The University of Iowa postponed its game at Michigan from Thursday night to 11 a.m. today. The game will no longer be aired on the Big Ten Network.
- The Panther Patio will be closed to the public prior to Saturday's game against Missouri State. A sprinkler head in the north concourse of the McLeod Center broke and caused flooding in multiple areas, including the Alumni Suite. The game sponsor for Saturday's contest will be moved from the Alumni Suite to the east deck to fulfill contractual obligations.
Football
Former University of Northern Iowa football player Fred Bryan will be the umpire for Sunday's Super Bowl. Bryan has been an official in the NFL since 2009. This marks the first Super Bowl assignment for the 1982 UNI grad.
Softball
- The University of Northern Iowa softball team has been picked to finish third in a preseason poll of Missouri Valley Conference coaches.
Drake received nine of the 10 available first-place votes and is the preseason favorite, followed by Southern Illinois. UNI received the other first-place vote.
The Panthers are coming off a 26-26 season (11-14 MVC). They return eight starters, including preseason all-MVC shortstop Sammey Bunch, along with three pitchers.
Triathlon
- The inaugural UNI Tri is scheduled for April 28, and the Panther swimming and diving program is offering discounts for those who register early.
The triathlon will consist of a 200-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Registration is $65 until Feb. 28, $75 in March and $85 April 1 and after. Registration deadline is April 21. UNI students, faculty and staff can participate for $50, and the fee is $100 for any relay team.
For more information, contact Nick Lakin at (319) 273-7946 or by email at nicholas.lakin@uni.edu.
Wrestling
- The Battle on the Wapsie dual tournament for wrestlers in kindergarten through 6th grade is Sunday, Feb. 10 at Wapsie Valley High School.
Entry fee is $300 per team for the fourth annual event, which has drawn teams fromm across Iowa and from Minnesota in past years.
Entry deadline is Feb. 5. For more information, contact Chad Frost at balancedfrost@gmail.com, wvwrestlingclub@gmail.com or rcox@wapsiepines.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.