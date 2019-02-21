Track and field
- Hawkeye Community College’s group of men’s 800-meter runners are ranked No. 1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association in rankings released this week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
David Thompson, Payton Bahl, Konner Roth and Landon Boomsma are the RedTails’ current top four in the event.
Soccer
- Keith Gakaka of London, England, plans to play soccer for the Hawkeye Community College men’s soccer team next season.
Gakaka previously attended Bacon’s College in Rotherhithe, London.
Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa’s 11th annual Rally in the Valley event is set for 5-9 p.m. April 13 at the McLeod Center.
The event helps raise scholarship dollars for UNI student-athletes. The cost is $100 per individual, $720 for a table of eight, $900 for a table of 10 or $1,000 for table sponsors.
The evening includes a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, beverages, a program, entertainment, a live auction and a raffle.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call (319) 273-6443.
Volleyball
- Hawkeye Community College has announced the signing of St. Ansgar High’s Tanyon Schutjer and Independence’s Taylor Wendt to volleyball letters of intent.
Schutjer was a three-year varsity starter for the Saints and compiled a 95.6 serve percentage, 213 sets, 49 kills, 31 aces, 1,013 assists, 356 digs and 32 blocks.
Wendt has played in two state volleyball tournaments at Independence High and is a three-time state track qualifier.
