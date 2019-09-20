Track and field
- Luther College has announced the promotion of cross country coaches Steve Pasche and Yarrow Pasche as men’s and women’s Directors of Track and Field and Cross Country.
The Pasches are in their 15th years as head coaches of the Luther cross country teams. The Luther men’s team has five conference championships and five NCAA appearances while the women have won three conference titles, two regional title and have made seven trips to nationals. Steve has been conference coach of the year five times and Yarrow three, along with two regional coach of the year honors.
Cross country
- Hawkeye Community College is ranked 17th in the latest NJCAA Division I coaches’ men’s cross country poll.
The RedTails opened their season with a fourth-place finish at the Region XZI Time Trial with three runners placing among the top 12.
Running
- Northern Iowa’s fourth annual Run4UNI event is Oct. 19 beginning at 8 a.m. on the UNI campus.
Participants can choose either the one-mile loop or the four-mile loop. Both courses wind through the UNI campus and conclude at the 50-yard line inside the UNI-Dome.
Cost is $25 for the one-mile race and $35 for the four-mile race, which includes a t-shirt and a ticket to the Panthers’ volleyball match against Drake. Kids 5 and under are free.
For more information, contact Nathaniel Smith at (319) 273-2468 or by email at nathaniel.smith@uni.edu.
