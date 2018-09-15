Wrestling
- Steve Farrell has been named the new head wrestling coach at Waterloo West High School.
Farrell wrestled at Upper Iowa University before beginning his coaching career and has been the head coach at Northeast Community High School in Goose Lake and at Lone Tree. He also has extensive experience coaching club wrestling and owns and operates one of the largest summer wrestling camps in the country.
"We are very excited to have Steve as our head wrestling coach," said West director of athletics Dr. Anthony Pappas. "His many different wrestling experiences will serve him well as we continue to grow and improve our wrestling program."
- The University of Northern Iowa has released its 2018-19 wrestling schedule and is offering fans the option to request mad-side season tickets for duals in the West Gym.
The Panthers will host six home events and their schedule features five opponents that finished in the top 15 at last year's NCAA Championships.
UNI opens the season Nov. 3 at the Harold Nichols Open at Iowa State. The home opener is the UNI Open Dec. 8 in the UNI-Dome before home duals in the West Gym against Cornell on Dec. 16, Air Force Jan. 20, Northern Colorado Jan. 25, Oklahoma Jan. 27 and Iowa State Feb. 22.
Season tickets are $49 and go on sale Monday. Fans can call (319) 273-4849 or go online at unipanthers.com/tickets.
Basketball
- The University of Northern Iowa's McLeod Center has a new hardwood floor court after eight memorable seasons on the previous playing surface.
The new hardwood was used in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and then refurbished by Connor Sports before being shipped to Cedar Falls. The floor was made possible by contributions from Mike Peterson, Scheels, Larry and Sandra Fox, R&N Investment Properties, Standard Distribution and Tim and Margene Grady.
"Panthers everywhere continue to step up for our programs," said UNI director of athletics David Harris. "We are grateful for the generous support that we have received and continue to receive."
