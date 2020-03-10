Local, area sports briefs

Basketball
- Northern Iowa’s Kam Finley was named the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball player of the week announced the league Monday.
Finley scored a career-high 28 points in the Panther’s win over Drake Friday.
UNI opens Hoops in the Heartland play Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Illinois State at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, Ill.
- Iowa State sophomore women’s basketball player Ashley Joens was one of three unanimous selections to the all-Big 12 first team the conference released Monday.
Joens had a banner season for the Cyclones averaging 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. She is the only player in the country to average over 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.
“Ash had a fantastic season,” ISU head coach Bill Fennelly said. “She certainly played like a first-team all-Big 12 member all year.”
Joining Joens on the Big 12 honor teams are Kristin Scott, who earned honorable mention honors and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw who garnered a spot on the all-Freshman team.
Wrestling
- The University of Iowa wrestling team will hold its annual postseason awards banquet on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kinnick Ballroom at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville.
Tickets are $37 and include a dinner buffet.
Tickets are available at the UI Athletic Ticket Office inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets using the code WRESTLINGBANQ
Reservations for seats need to be made by March 18.
- Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee has been named a semifinalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.
Fans can vote for the semifinalists by visiting aausports.org. Voting opened Monday and closes Friday. The award winner will be announced on April 21 at a ceremony in New York City.
Softball
- University of Iowa freshman Kalena Burns was named the Big Ten Softball co-Freshman of the Week.
Burns hit .563 with two home runs and six RBIs over the weekend. She notched three multi-hit games, including a walk-off home run in a win against Loyola-Chicago.
Baseball
- The American Rivers Conference announced on Monday that Wartburg College pitcher Manny Jeffery was its Pitcher of the Week.
A senior lefty from Marion, Jeffery made two starts during the Knights' six wins in a row in Florida, going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings pitched. He tossed a complete game versus Chatham on March 2, which included a career-high nine strikeouts