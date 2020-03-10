Local, area sports briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tickets are $37 and include a dinner buffet.

Tickets are available at the UI Athletic Ticket Office inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets using the code WRESTLINGBANQ

Reservations for seats need to be made by March 18.

Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee has been named a semifinalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.

Fans can vote for the semifinalists by visiting aausports.org. Voting opened Monday and closes Friday. The award winner will be announced on April 21 at a ceremony in New York City.

Softball

University of Iowa freshman Kalena Burns was named the Big Ten Softball co-Freshman of the Week.

Burns hit .563 with two home runs and six RBIs over the weekend. She notched three multi-hit games, including a walk-off home run in a win against Loyola-Chicago.

Baseball

The American Rivers Conference announced on Monday that Wartburg College pitcher Manny Jeffery was its Pitcher of the Week.

A senior lefty from Marion, Jeffery made two starts during the Knights' six wins in a row in Florida, going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings pitched. He tossed a complete game versus Chatham on March 2, which included a career-high nine strikeouts

