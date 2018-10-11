Miscellaneous
- Historical banners honoring Northern Iowa championship teams inside the McLeod Center will go up for bid starting at 8 a.m. Monday with the auction closing at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
The banners will be auctioned off via the Handbid digital auction format which has been used the past two years at the annual Rally in the Valley.
In total there will be 35 banners (eight men’s basketball, four women’s basketball and 23 volleyball) that will be auctioned off. All funds collected from the auction will be used at the AD’s discretion to benefit the department.
The three volleyball sweet 16 banners will be auctioned off at the 2019 Rally in the Valley. The 2010 men’s basketball sweet 16 banner will be auctioned off at the 2020 Rally in the Valley to celebrate the 10 year anniversary.
For questions on how to download the Handbid app or regarding the auction please contact the Panther Scholarship Club office at 319-273-2471.
Baseball
- The Black team claimed the University of Iowa baseball team’s Black & Gold World Series with a 2-1 game two victory Thursday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.
The Gold team jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an Izaya Fullard single before the Black team grabbed the lead with via the long ball. Senior Luke Farley, a Waterloo Columbus graduate, connected on a two-run homer in the fourth, plating freshman Brayden Frazier, who reached via a single.
Redshirt junior Kyle Shimp pitched 2 2/3 innings, which included striking out the side in the fourth. He allowed one hit and no runs in the outing. Senior Cole McDonald of New Hampton also had a clean line, striking out two over 2 2/3 innings.
The World Series marks the end of Iowa’s fall schedule. The Hawkeyes return to action Feb. 15, facing George Mason in their season opener at the Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic Series in Kissimmee, Florida.
Basketball
- Tickets for the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament to be held at the United Center in Chicago will go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 11 a.m. (Central).
The 22nd annual tournament will be contested March 13-17..
Lower level tickets for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament may be purchased through the 14 Big Ten university ticket offices, however please contact the schools directly for on-campus sale dates. General public tickets will be available at the United Center box office, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.