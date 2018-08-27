Volleyball
- Northern Iowa junior outside hitter Karlie Taylor has been named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week after leading UNI to a pair of wins over Top 15 opponents this past weekend.
Taylor hit at a .246 clip while notching 57.5 points. She also added four blocks, 31 digs and a pair of aces while averaging 4.82 kills per set.
Taylor had 18 kills in wins over both No. 13 Creighton and No. 5 Kentucky, and 17 kills in a loss to No. 10 Southern California.
Soccer
- A pair of Northern Iowa players took home Missouri Valley Conference honors after their performances in a 1-0-1 road trip to Wyoming and Colorado by the Panthers.
Freshman Sophia Conant was named MVC Newcomer of the Week as she scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to lift UNI past Colorado State, 1-0.
Reichenberger, the Panthers senior goalkeeper recorded seven saves while facing 15 shots in UNI’s two weekend games. She has posted three shutouts already this season for the Panthers (1-0-2).
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have announced four promotional nights for the month of November.
On Nov. 2, a home game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints will be Eco Friendly Night. A Friday, Nov. 16 game against Tri-City the first 500 kids aged 2-12 through the doors will receive a youth hockey jersey from Scheels. It is also a night the Black Hawks will celebrate 50 years of Hot Wheels cars and is Educator Appreciation night.
Saturday, Nov. 17, will be Coors Light Night against the Lincoln Stars as well as Waterloo Warriors Alumni Celebration.
Finally on Nov. 22, it is Waterloo’s annual Thanksgiving night game against Cedar Rapids.
Football
- Northern Iowa senior kicker Austin Errthum has been placed on the Fred Mitchell Award watch list, a trophy given annually to the best kicker among FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA institutions.
The recipient is chosen based on excellence on the football field and in the community.
Errthum, a native of Kalona, connected on three of four field goal attempts last year while averaging 63 yards on 77 kickoffs with 33 touchbacks.
- Iowa State defensive lineman Kamilo Tongamoa is suspended for Iowa State’s season opener against South Dakota State for an OWI he got back in January.
Tongamoa, a Merced Community College transfer, saw action in four games last season for the Cyclones.
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has announced that registration is now open for its Flag Football League, sponsored by the Waterloo Optimist Club.
The early fee for the program is $45 if paid before Sept. 5. The fee increases to $50 from Sept. 6-10, and is $60 after Sept. 10 if spots are available.
For more information or to register call (319) 291-0165 or stop by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at 300 Jefferson Street in Waterloo.
Taekwondo
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has announced registration is open for Taekwondo through Misting Dragon Martial Arts.
There are three skill levels — beginner, intermediate and adult.
The program will begin on Sept. 10 at the SportsPlex with practices lasting approximately 30 to 50 minutes.
For more information, or to register call 291-0165, or stop by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at 300 Jefferson St., Waterloo.
