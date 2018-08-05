Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa is conducting an ongoing youth concussion study.
Cedar Falls youth tackle football players, as well as youth players in soccer, wrestling and hockey in grades 3 through 6 will be assessed during the study with parental and child consent.
The two concussion tests require approximately 15 minutes to complete and will be administered by athletic training faculty and students. All information is confidential.
For more information or to become involved, contact Dr. Mark Hecimovich at mark.hecimovich@uni.edu or by phone at (319) 230-4819.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks will hold a baseball camp for players ages 17 and under beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 11 at Riverfront Stadium.
Cost is $20 and included a reserved seat ticket to the Aug. 11 Rochester-Waterloo Northwoods League game at 6:35 p.m.
Bucks players will run the camp. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact the Bucks’ office at (319) 232-0500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.