Leading off

Football

Northern Iowa’s Missouri Valley Football Conference’s home opener against Illinois State has been switched from Saturday, Feb. 20, to Friday, Feb. 19.

It will be one of two opening weekend Friday games in the MVFC with Western Illinois playing at South Dakota, additionally.

Game time for UNI-Illinois State has not been set.

College basketball

The Missouri Valley Conference has announced a shift in the Bradley at Northern Iowa men’s basketball series.

The Braves and Panthers were set to play on Jan. 9-10, but the b those games will now be played on Jan. 10-11.

The Jan. 10 game will tip-off at 3 p.m. and and Jan. 11 game will start at 7 p.m. and will be aired on Fox Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago.

