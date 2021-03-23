Leading off

The pair has combined to work 18 years at Iowa State, which includes a significant period during the most successful era in program history.

Robinson has had two stints at Iowa State, spending the last six seasons at the school and eight overall. Robinson has been a part of three NCAA Tournament team staffs, which included a Sweet 16 appearance in 2016, and won a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles. He is a 21-year coaching veteran at the Division I level, with three of his seasons at Iowa State spent coaching alongside Otzelberger.

“Daniyal is an absolute home run hire for our program,” Otzelberger said. “He is one of the best on-court and developmental coaches that I have been around, while also proving himself time and time again as an excellent recruiter. Daniyal is always prepared and organized, and he is a man of great character. I’m very excited that he will continue to impact student-athletes here at Iowa State.”

Wrestling

University of Iowa NCAA champion Spencer Lee has been named one of six finalists for the 2021 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy.