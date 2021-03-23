Leading off

Football
- Northern Iowa’s Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday at Western Illinois has had a start change.
The game has been switched from a 7 p.m. kickoff to an 11:05 a.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN+
Basketball
- Northern Iowa’s Kam Finley was named the Most Valuable Player at the WNIT Rockford Regional. She was joined on the all-tournament team.
Finley averaged a team-best 15.3 points and tallied 12 assists against two turnovers in three Panther victories.
The Panthers advanced to the WNIT Semifinals in Memphis, Tenn. Friday where they will face Ole Miss at 7 p.m. in a game to be played at Collierville High School in nearby Collierville, Tenn.
Rice and Delaware will play in the other semifinal game at 4 p.m.
Each game will allow 600 fans and tickets can be purchased http://bit.ly/PostWNIT
- Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced that he will retain assistant coach Daniyal Robinson and director of basketball operations Micah Byars.
The pair has combined to work 18 years at Iowa State, which includes a significant period during the most successful era in program history.
Robinson has had two stints at Iowa State, spending the last six seasons at the school and eight overall. Robinson has been a part of three NCAA Tournament team staffs, which included a Sweet 16 appearance in 2016, and won a pair of Big 12 Tournament titles. He is a 21-year coaching veteran at the Division I level, with three of his seasons at Iowa State spent coaching alongside Otzelberger.
“Daniyal is an absolute home run hire for our program,” Otzelberger said. “He is one of the best on-court and developmental coaches that I have been around, while also proving himself time and time again as an excellent recruiter. Daniyal is always prepared and organized, and he is a man of great character. I’m very excited that he will continue to impact student-athletes here at Iowa State.”
Wrestling
- University of Iowa NCAA champion Spencer Lee has been named one of six finalists for the 2021 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy.
Lee won the 125-pound NCAA Championship on March 20. He outscored his five opponents at the national tournament, 59-8, capturing his third career NCAA title and leading Iowa to the team title for the first time since 2010.
Lee was 12-0 in 2021, scoring bonus points in 11 matches and recording five first-period falls. He outscored his 12 opponents 141-15.
- Jim Miller, the Executive Director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, will be hosting a book signing for his new book, "Do It Anyway' tonight fromt 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Museum on 303 Jefferson Street in Waterloo.