Leading off

- As part of Northern Iowa’s annual Giving Tuesday, an anonymous donor has agreed to match all gifts to the UNI Fight Initiative up to $25,000.
Fans have from Dec. 1 to Dec. 20 to have their contribution matched by the anonymous donor.
The UNI Fight Initiative was established to help meet the $2.8 million deficit from lost revenue and increased cost of the pandemic. The money raised will directly support UNI Athletics operating costs to support over 400 student-athletes.
.The Initiative has raised over $555,000 to date, and this matching donation gives UNI fans that contribute the opportunity to double the value of their gift.
"The money that is raised will make a tangible impact to our student-athletes, coaches and our staff," Director of Athletics David Harris said.
Baseball
- Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving an apparent custody dispute, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” The office did not explain what those problems were, but video posted on social media suggested it may have involved a dispute over a child.
He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.
- The Atlanta Braves were looking for more than just experience and depth when they signed two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal Tuesday.
As was the case when the Braves recently signed another veteran for the rotation, Drew Smyly, general manager Alex Anthopoulos sought a power arm to help push Atlanta to the World Series.
“It’s swing and miss stuff,” Anthopoulos said. “There’s a theme there with both Charlie and with Drew. Power swing-and-miss stuff, in the postseason it certainly plays.”
Morton, a 37-year-old right-hander, is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.
The Rays declined his $15 million option and the Braves gave him what he would have earned.
Football
- The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday due to a medical emergency involving head strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, who collapsed in his office at The Star in Frisco and was rushed to the hospital, according to sources.
His status is unknown at this time, but it was an emotional scene for the entire organization, especially the players with whom Paul had worked closely.
Family members indicated on social media that Paul is on life support at a local hospital and they are praying for a miracle.
A Frisco police spokesperson said that paramedics responded to The Star at 7:30 a.m. Paul was immediately tended to by Cowboys' medical personnel and then transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
The team sent out an email shortly after saying that practice was canceled as well as the morning press conference with coach Mike McCarthy and all player media availabilities.
