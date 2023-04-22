Wrestling

The Northern Iowa wrestling program finished the 2022-23 season with the fourth best grade point average in the country and had seven student-athletes earn National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American honors.

The Panthers finished with a 3.48 GPA, the highest in the Big 12 Conference.

Kyle Biscoglia became the first UNI wrester to earn NWCA Scholar-Athlete honors for a third time, while Parker Keckeisen, Tyrell Gordon and Lance Runyon each received the honor for the second time.

Noah Glaser, Colin Realbuto and Kyle Gohlhoffer each were honored for the first time.

Incoming Panther recruit Izzy Moreno of Missoula, Montana has been named the 2023 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner for the state of Montana.

State winners are evaluated and selected on basis of three criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.

Moreno is a two-time Class AA state champion for Big Sky High School in Missoula.

Basketball

Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe was named the recipient of the Missouri Valley Conferences Most Courageous Award Wednesday at UNI’s annual student-athlete award show.

The MVC presents the award annually to former or current student-athletes, coaches or university administrators who demonstrate unusual courage in the face of personal illness, adversity or tragedy.

Phfye has battled numerous health issues since 2019 during his career, and due to on-going treatment and medication for his condition he was unable to play during the 2022-23 season. Phyfe spent the season on the sidelines attending every practice and game helping encourage and coach his teammates throughout the season.

Women’s tennis

Northern Iowa’s Andrijana Brkic was named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s all-Select Team Thursday.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Brkic led the Panthers with a 25-9 singles record during her junior season, including an impressive 13-1 mark during the fall season in tournament competition.

The all-Select team comprises of one individual from each of the six singles positions.