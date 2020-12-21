Leading off: UNI to allow limited number of fans to attend hoop games

The University of Northern Iowa will allow a limited number of fans to attend the opening series of the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball schedule for both the men's and the women's teams against Missouri State.

Capacity will be capped at 15% or 1,163 seats, which includes 125 tickets for students. There will be at least eight feet of separation between season ticket groups.



The current capacity restrictions will be evaluated regularly throughout the remainder of the season. The UNI men host Missouri State on Dec. 27 and 28. The UNI women host Missouri State on Jan. 1 and 2.



The Panther Scholarship Club will contact all season ticket holders for both women's and men's basketball via email with additional information. For any questions please call the PSC office at 319-273-6443 or 319-273-2468. Ticket holders will receive an email from UNItix later this week with their mobile tickets.



Fans will be required to wear their face coverings at all times unless they are eating or drinking in their seats.



There will be a limited number of single-game tickets available for the Jan. 1 and 2 women's games.