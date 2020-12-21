Leading off: UNI to allow limited number of fans to attend hoop games

Athletics
- The University of Northern Iowa will allow a limited number of fans to attend the opening series of the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball schedule for both the men's and the women's teams against Missouri State.
Capacity will be capped at 15% or 1,163 seats, which includes 125 tickets for students. There will be at least eight feet of separation between season ticket groups.
The current capacity restrictions will be evaluated regularly throughout the remainder of the season. The UNI men host Missouri State on Dec. 27 and 28. The UNI women host Missouri State on Jan. 1 and 2.
The Panther Scholarship Club will contact all season ticket holders for both women's and men's basketball via email with additional information. For any questions please call the PSC office at 319-273-6443 or 319-273-2468. Ticket holders will receive an email from UNItix later this week with their mobile tickets.
Fans will be required to wear their face coverings at all times unless they are eating or drinking in their seats.
There will be a limited number of single-game tickets available for the Jan. 1 and 2 women's games.
Basketball
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday he is confident that the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through the season even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Silver spoke on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers — and warned that he does not expect this season to go as smoothly as the games did last summer in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World.
That said, he added that if the league didn’t believe its plan would work, the season wouldn’t be starting.
“We do anticipate that there will be bumps in the road along the way,” Silver said.
Teams will play a 72-game regular season, down from the customary 82-game slate.
Baseball
- White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he doesn't have a drinking problem. He also says he has to prove that with his behavior.
The 76-year-old La Russa pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.
La Russa also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running SUV at a stop light and smelling of alcohol. After the 2007 case was resolved, La Russa accepted responsibility and said it would never happen again.