Leading off: UNI limits basketball attendance to families

Family only crowds remain at UNI
The University of Northern Iowa has determined that fans will not be allowed to attend the men’s and women’s basketball games on Saturday in addition to the women’s basketball game on Tuesday against Iowa State inside the McLeod Center.
Parents of basketball athletes will still be allowed to attend the games. The next scheduled home game in which fans could potentially attend will be UNI’s men’s basketball Missouri Valley Conference opener against Missouri State on Dec. 27.
College football
For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.
Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
The Bearcats also will not play this week against Tulsa, the committee’s 24th-ranked team. Those two schools are scheduled to meet Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference title game.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant was scratched from Tuesday night’s game against his former team after apparently testing positive for COVID-19.
Bryant left the field in the middle of warming up with the team, and the Ravens announced less than an hour before their game against Dallas that he was scratched with an illness.
Bryant wrote on Twitter: “Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my (expletive) come back positive... I tested positive for Covid ...”
Later, he posted: “Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this.”
MLB
The Kansas City Royals and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing some clubhouse leadership for a rebuilding club.
The 34-year-old Santana was an All-Star two years ago in Cleveland, when he hit a career-best .281 with 34 homers and 93 RBIs. But he slid to .199 with eight homers and 30 RBIs while playing 60 games during the shortened 2020 season, resulting in the Indians declining his $17.5 million option for the upcoming season.
The Royals were in the middle with a .244 team average last season, but they hit just 68 home runs and were tied with — coincidentally — the Indians for the sixth-worst scoring offense in the majors.
