Leading off: UNI limits basketball attendance to families

NFL

Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant was scratched from Tuesday night’s game against his former team after apparently testing positive for COVID-19.

Bryant left the field in the middle of warming up with the team, and the Ravens announced less than an hour before their game against Dallas that he was scratched with an illness.

Bryant wrote on Twitter: “Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my (expletive) come back positive... I tested positive for Covid ...”

Later, he posted: “Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this.”

MLB

The Kansas City Royals and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing some clubhouse leadership for a rebuilding club.

The 34-year-old Santana was an All-Star two years ago in Cleveland, when he hit a career-best .281 with 34 homers and 93 RBIs. But he slid to .199 with eight homers and 30 RBIs while playing 60 games during the shortened 2020 season, resulting in the Indians declining his $17.5 million option for the upcoming season.

The Royals were in the middle with a .244 team average last season, but they hit just 68 home runs and were tied with — coincidentally — the Indians for the sixth-worst scoring offense in the majors.

