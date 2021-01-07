Leading off: UNI football announces kickoff dates

Cleveland chased a World Series title with him.

They'll now do it without Lindor.

Knowing they could never meet his price, the Indians dealt the four-time All-Star and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels in order to get his franchise back on top.

The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday for infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes can keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest title drought.

The Indians knew this day was coming. That didn't make it any easier.

“They’re special people in addition to special players,” said Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, adding he cried when informing the players they were New York bound. "Trades like this are really, really hard to make. But at the same time, we feel it’s the right thing to do for us."

Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, will cut roughly ’$30 million off the Indians' payroll and allow them to rebuild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.