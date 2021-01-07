Leading off: UNI football announces kickoff dates

Football
- The University of Northern Iowa football team has announced the start dates for its 2021 spring football schedule.
The Panthers will open the season on Friday, Feb. 19 against Illinois State with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
UNI’s 2021 schedule and times:
Feb. 19 – Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26 – At South Dakota, 6 p.m.
March 6 – Missouri State, 4 p.m.
March 13 – At Western Illinois, 1 p.m.
March 20 – At Southern Illinois, Noon
March 27 – At Youngstown State, TBA
April 10 – North Dakota State, 4 p.m.
April 17 – South Dakota State, 4 p.m.
- For the first time in Iowa State football history, the Cyclones have an unanimous All-American.
This incredible accomplishment was achieved today when running back Breece Hall, the nation’s leading rusher with 1,572 yards, made First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.
To be considered an unanimous All-American a player must receive first team All-America status from all five of the major news services or outlets. The top-five consists of the following: AP, FWAA, AFCA, Sporting News and Walter Camp.
Iowa State legend Troy Davis, who finished second in the 1996 Heisman Trophy balloting, was a first team selection in four of the five outlets, but was a second-teamer by the AFCA.
- University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named a first-team selection and redshirt sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum was named a second-team selection on the Walter Camp All-America Team on Thursday night.
Nixon has who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and will forego his senior season. Linebacker Josey Jewell was Iowa’s most recent unanimous All-American selection in 2017.
Nixon, a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, is Iowa’s sixth consensus All-American in the last seven years and 27th player in school history to be named a consensus All-American and 29th overall (Calvin Jones (1954, ’55 and Larry Station (1984, ’85) were honored twice).
Nixon is Iowa’s first consensus defensive lineman since Adrian Clayborn in 2010 and first consensus defensive tackle since Jared DeVries in 1998.
Basketball
- The Missouri Valley Conference has announced a time change for Northern Iowa men’s home game with Valparaiso.
UNI was originally scheduled to host the Crusaders on Feb. 12, but the game will now be played on Feb. 14 and will tipoff at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
- The Northern Iowa volleyball program has added Iowa State transfer Jenna Brandt to its roster.
Brandt will not be eligible until the fall of 2021.
“We are so excited to add Jenna to our Panther Volleyball family,” UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “Jenna will not only add athleticism and experience to our setter position, but will also bring a strong competitive drive, work ethic and team attitude.”
A four-year letterwinner at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Brandt appeared in 28 matches, with seven starts, over two seasons with the Cyclones.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Charlie Glockner was named the United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week Thursday.
Glockner went 2-1-0 with a 2.01 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.
The 20-year old Glockner is now 4-4-0 on the season and his 2.44 GAA is fifth in the league and .919 save percentage, fourth.
Baseball
- The Indians drafted and developed Francisco Lindor, who blossomed into an All-Star shortstop and one of baseball's best all-around players.
Cleveland chased a World Series title with him.
They'll now do it without Lindor.
Knowing they could never meet his price, the Indians dealt the four-time All-Star and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels in order to get his franchise back on top.
The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday for infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes can keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest title drought.
The Indians knew this day was coming. That didn't make it any easier.
“They’re special people in addition to special players,” said Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, adding he cried when informing the players they were New York bound. "Trades like this are really, really hard to make. But at the same time, we feel it’s the right thing to do for us."
Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, will cut roughly ’$30 million off the Indians' payroll and allow them to rebuild.